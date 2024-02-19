'Unfair and inhumane': Cleaner on £13/hour who was 'fired after taking sandwich left over from meeting' breaks silence

19 February 2024, 22:37

Gabriela was fired from her job cleaning at Devonshires
Gabriela was fired from her job cleaning at Devonshires. Picture: United Voices of the World/Google
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A cleaner working for £13/hour who said she was fired for taking a sandwich left behind after a meeting at a top City law firm has broken her silence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gabriela was working for a cleaning agency contracted by the solicitors Devonshires, which posted a profit of nearly £21 million for the last financial year, and had revenues of over £46 million over the same period.

United Voices of the World union (UVW) said the single mother was fired by the agency just before Christmas for taking the sandwich "on grounds of 'theft'".

The law firm is said to have contacted the agency, called Total Clean, to note that leftover sandwiches were not being returned, the Times reported. The agency then sacked Gabriela.

"I've been accused of theft when all I did was eat a small sandwich that was probably going to end up in the bin," she told MailOnline.

"I put it in the fridge to have after my shift ended, because the sandwiches were left in the kitchen for other staff when ground-floor meetings finished, and I understood I had the right to eat it as someone who worked in the building," she continued.

Gabriela
Gabriela. Picture: United Voices of the World

"There must have been around five trays with left-over food, including crisps and sandwiches, and I only took one small one with tuna and cucumber inside.

"It would have been around 2.30pm, so lunch-time was virtually over, and almost certainly the sandwich I ate and most of the others on the trays would have ended up being thrown away." She added: "The way they got rid of me was horrible."

Read more: Anti-Zionist views protected after tribunal makes landmark ruling in favour of sacked professor

Read more: 'I don’t believe they want to resolve this,' union boss tells government as strike cripples trains and sparks travel chaos

UVW, which describes itself as a "grassroots trade union founded by and for of low-paid, precarious and migrant workers", is taking legal action against Total Clean, but is also protesting in the meantime.

UVW said: "Gabriela is an Ecuadorian single mother who after 2 years cleaning the offices of a corporate law firm was summarily sacked just before Christmas on grounds of 'theft' - the 'theft' in question being a £1.50 Tesco tuna sandwich that she ate which was left over from a lawyers meeting, and was due to be discarded.

"Sacking cleaners on ridiculous grounds like this - treating them like the dirt they clean - is not uncommon though is always outrageous and in UVW we always fight back.

"We are taking the case to court but that takes time, and justice delayed is justice denied, so in the meantime we'll be doing what we do best and fighting back through direct [action]."

Devonshires distanced itself from the decision, saying that it would welcome Gabriela back if Total Clean restored her job.

The union has rallied round Gabriela
The union has rallied round Gabriela. Picture: United Voices of the World

The firm said it "expressly" told Total Clean not to take any action against Gabriela, adding that the decision to fire her "was taken without any input or influence from Devonshires whatsoever".

A spokesperson for the company added: "We have made clear to Total Clean that we would not object, as we never have done, to Gabriela attending and working on our premises if Total Clean changes its position".

Read more: Anti-Zionist views protected after tribunal makes landmark ruling in favour of sacked professor

Read more: 'I don’t believe they want to resolve this,' union boss tells government as strike cripples trains and sparks travel chaos

Total Clean said that it wanted "to maintain the integrity of our workforce and service by ensuring we deal appropriately with any actions that undermine the hard work and reputation of our incredible team who conduct themselves impeccably. Trust and honesty is of paramount importance”.

The company added that "all steps taken have been in accordance with UK employment law following the proper investigative and disciplinary process".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
"Global democracy, western liberal democracy is in serious danger", if Donald Trump wins next election, Mary Trump tells Andrew Marr.

'My uncle is increasingly unhinged': Democracy will be 'over' if Donald Trump becomes president again, says Mary Trump

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan

Trump talks about own legal problems in social media post about Navalny

The children killed in Bristol have been pictured

‘Beautiful’ brothers and sister aged nine months, three and seven found dead in Bristol pictured for the first time

The attack happened in Albany Park, Enfield. The breed is believed to have been an American Bulldog (file image)

American Bulldog owner ‘forced to kill his own pet’ after it attacked him in north London park

No one on the stage appeared to interact with the prankster.

YouTube 'prankster' disrupts Oppenheimer's award presentation - as security breach taken 'very seriously' by Bafta

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

Houthis claim attack which damaged UK-registered cargo ship

The property is up for sale for £180,000

‘Britain’s chavviest house’ ridiculed online as owner hits back: ‘obviously I like it, it’s mine’

APTOPIX Germany Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s widow vows to continue his fight against Kremlin

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian death toll has reached 29,000, says Gaza Health Ministry

Marten (top right) told police she and Gordon (bottom right) were both "distraught" when their baby Victoria died.

Constance Marten's partner advised fugitive aristocrat to say baby was victim of 'cot death'

This illustration provided by the European Southern Observatory depicts the quasar

Astronomers discover what may be the universe’s brightest object

World Court Israel Palestinians

Palestinian diplomat accuses Israel of apartheid at UN court

Teddi Baker

Woman, 21, collapses at home and dies a day after fight in east London street - as woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Prince George’s parents are also said to be considering Oundle School in north Northamptonshire.

William and Kate considering £47k-a-year school for Prince George after 'years' of disagreeing about boarding

Phillip Schofield paid six-figure sum to young lover

Phillip Schofield paid six-figure sum 'with gagging clause' to young lover following affair

The children killed in Bristol have been pictured

Pictured: Children found dead at house in Bristol as woman held for 'murder'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 'house of horrors' was on Russell Street at Newtown in Geelong

Woman spent up to five years sleeping next to her brother's rotting corpse in 'house of horrors'
Germany EU Politics

Ursula von der Leyen seeking second term as head of EU Commission

Qatar Afghanistan

Taliban set unacceptable conditions for attending UN meeting, says Guterres

The footage shows an Audi hitting numerous cars on Soho Road at around 8.20pm.

One dead after car smashes into six vehicles at high speed on busy Birmingham street - as 25-year-old man arrested
Japan Ukraine

Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction conference as invasion anniversary looms

The candidate has been pictured with Mr Galloway's election leaflets

Lib Dems suspend Rochdale council candidate after LBC reveal he was campaigning for George Galloway
The video shows a fireman leaning on a fence while the driving instructor is stranded

Firefighter looks on while driving instructor’s car sinks in 4ft flood ‘because crew can only to go in up to the waist'
Europe TikTok

TikTok faces EU scrutiny for possible breaches of new digital rulebook

Bah has been convicted over migrant deaths

Asylum seeker who piloted 'unseaworthy' boat over Channel as four migrants drowned to death guilty of manslaughter
The type of emotion reading AI has not been specified.

Reverend's 'horror' as daughter to be interviewed by emotion-reading AI, as father blasts 'robots who decide employment'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed.

Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea
Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes
Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit