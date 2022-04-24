Family of 14-year-old missing since Thursday desperately appeal for her to come home

24 April 2022, 20:27

Clementine Reardon was reported missing on Thursday afternoon
Clementine Reardon was reported missing on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Met Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The family of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for three days have desperately appealed for her to come home.

Clementine Reardon was reported missing on Thursday afternoon. She had last been seen earlier the same day.

Her family are urging her to contact them and let them know she is safe.

Her father wrote on Facebook: "We are very worried about her and need her home."

Family friend Sophie Ellis Bextor also tweeted an appeal, writing: "This is a friend’s daughter so please let the police know if you see Clementine."

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Detectives have been following a number of enquiries and had suspected she might be in the company of friends, potentially in the Acton area. However at this time there has been no trace of her.

"Though there is no information at this time to suggest she has come to harm, her disappearance is very much out of character and concern for her welfare is growing."

Police said it was not clear where she might have gone or whether she has travelled outside London.

She is last thought to have been wearing a white t-shirt with blue Nike tracksuit bottoms, but may have changed clothes since then.

Any information as to her whereabouts can be given by calling 101 ref 22MIS013222. Any immediate sightings should be reported via 999.

