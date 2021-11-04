'We've got her': Emotional audio of police rescue of Australian girl Cleo Smith released

Cleo Smith was found in a locked house in Western Australia. Picture: Western Australia Police

By Sophie Barnett

Police have released an emotional audio recording of the moment they rescued four-year-old Cleo Smith in Western Australia, 18 days after she was snatched while camping with her family.

Cleo Smith was found "alive and well" on Tuesday in a locked house in Carnarvon around 560 miles away from where she vanished.

Her rescue has touched hearts across the globe, following an extensive search to find her.

In new audio released by Western Australia Police, you can hear the tear-jerking moment the four-year-old is rescued by police.

"We've got her. We've got her," an officer is heard to say.

"Hey bubby," another says.

"My name is Cleo." pic.twitter.com/xiy59x4kjP — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) November 4, 2021

"Come here."I've got you bubby," the first officer says.

"What's your name?"

When there is no immediate response, the officer asks again: "What's your name sweetheart?"

In a trembling voice, the little girl replies: "M-My name is Cleo."

"Your name is Cleo," the officer tells her, the relief in his voice obvious.

Cleo was last seen around 1.30am on Saturday 16 October in a tent at the Blowholes campsite in Macleod, just over 600 miles north of Perth, before being discovered on Tuesday.

Police forced their way into a locked house in Carnarvon - just two miles from her own home - after receiving a "really important" tip-off about a suspicious vehicle.

She was found alive and well in one of the rooms at around 1am, Western Australia Police said.

Some officers were reduced to tears after they found the little girl alive following an extensive search which lasted 18 days.

A 36-year-old man, who has not been named, was arrested by officers.

The man was taken to hospital with a bandage around his head in the early hours, after apparently being targeted by other inmates when taken into custody.

Police Minister Paul Papalia said the suspect, a Carnarvon local, would likely be charged on Thursday but he did not detail the charges and added that the police investigation was continuing.