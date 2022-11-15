Fears for priceless Gustav Klimt masterpiece after eco activist covers it in oil in Austrian museum

15 November 2022, 13:28 | Updated: 15 November 2022, 13:40

Climate protesters attack Austria's museum
Climate protesters attack Austria's museum. Picture: Letzte Generation/Twitter
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Climate activists poured black, oily liquid over one of Austria's most famous paintings.

Two members from the group 'Last Generation' threw dye over Gustav Klimt's work 'life and death' at Vienna's Leopold Museum.

One of them appeared to squeeze a bright orange bag of oil on the painting while the other glued his hands to the protective glass.

In the video shared on social media. one security guard runs over to restrain one of the activists before the police arrive.

Writing on Twitter, the group said: "People of the last generation poured oil on the Klimt painting "Death and Life" in the Leopold Museum today. New oil and gas wells are a death sentence for humanity.

"We need immediate measures against #ClimateBreakdown NOW. Lowering the speed limit to 100km/h on highways costs nothing to implement, saves 460 million tons of CO2 per year in #Austria alone and leads to less noise, better air quality and safer roads. What are we waiting for?"

Pictures from the scene when the protesters throw oil over the painting
Pictures from the scene when the protesters throw oil over the painting. Picture: Letzte Generation Österreich/Twitter
One of the protesters was then restrained by the guard while the other one stuck his hand to the painting
One of the protesters was then restrained by the guard while the other one stuck his hand to the painting. Picture: Letzte Generation Österreich/Twitter
Letzte Generation
Letzte Generation. Picture: Letzte Generation Österreich/Twitter

