UN Secretary-General: Climate hopes 'unfulfilled but not buried'

31 October 2021, 18:30

The UN Secretary-General made the comments ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
The UN Secretary-General made the comments ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

The UN Secretary-General gave his verdict on G20 climate agreements, saying: "I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled, but at least they are not buried."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Antonio Guterres tweeted the comments after the end of the G20 conference in Rome, where members agreed to stop financing international coal plants but did not set a date for their economies to become carbon neutral.

He added: "Onwards to #Cop26 in Glasgow to keep the goal of 1.5 degrees alive and to implement promises on finance and adaptation for people & planet."

Mr Guterres earlier told the G20 "greater ambition" is needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to keep the goal of holding the global average temperature from increasing than more by 1.5C by the end of the century.

Read more: 'Cop26 is the last hope to save our precious planet' as UK takes centre stage

The G20 acknowledged that effects of the climate crisis are "much lower" with an increase of 1.5C but also reiterated the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accords, which calls for keeping the increase "well under" 2C while "pursuing efforts" to achieve the 1.5 degree limit.

Mr Guterres later tweeted that carbon-producing fuels are a "death sentence".

"All countries need to realize that the old, carbon-burning model of development is a death sentence for their economies and our planet.

"We need decarbonization now, across every sector in every country."

Read more: PM warns of climate crisis: 'If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails'

The UN's scientific committee has underlined that the disruption from climate change effects such as rising seas and extreme weather are much less at 1.5C than at 2C.

It comes after UK PM Boris Johnson gave a stark warning in a press conference about climate change, when he said: "If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails."

He said the international community "must be honest" about the fact that the world is currently not on track to meet the 1.5C target.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The first day of COP26 saw protests, speeches and travel problems

Analysis: What we know from day one of COP26

Hundreds of people have had their journey to COP26 disrupted, with some resorting to last-minute flights

'Ridiculous': 'People 'ironically' forced to fly to COP26 due to extreme weather

The PM warned that as things stand, the world will not keep the target of allowing a maximum of 1.5C of warming.

PM warns of climate crisis: 'If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails'

Pictures of extreme weather have emerged from around the UK, including on UK coasts.

Tornadoes may be responsible for weekend weather chaos

Fishing rights have been a hot topic of debate between the two nations since before the 2016 Brexit referendum.

UK denies fishing rights row is resolved and puts pressure on France to 'withdraw threats'

Severe disruption has led to National Rail telling people not to travel

Cop26 visitors 'book domestic flights' for climate talks after Euston trains cancelled

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Boris Johnson and Prince Charles have warned of the consequences of failing to take action on the climate

'Cop26 is the last hope to save our precious planet' as UK takes centre stage

Nine people have been arrested in connection with a street brawl

Nine arrested after five men stabbed in street brawl

The air ambulance was tasked to help the rescue efforts

'Heartbreaking': Three people die after paddleboarders get into trouble in river

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have been told to put fishing arguments to one side for Cop26

Forget 'trivial' fishing row or risk ruining crucial Cop26 talks, Boris and Macron told

Kamran Khalid

Boy, 15, charged with stabbing murder of man in East London

Alec Baldwin has spoken out after his on-set shooting

Distraught Alec Baldwin speaks out: 'Halyna Hutchins shooting a one in a trillion event'

The South Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident

Ambulance service in England declares critical incident amid 'extreme pressures'

Parts of the UK have already seen flooding over recent days, with more heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain deluges UK with warnings in place and more flooding expected

Boris Johnson has said he hopes COP26 will be the "beginning of the end" of global warming

PM: COP26 is 'world's moment of truth' and leaders must 'seize the moment'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 18-year-old activist arrived into Glasgow Central train station on Saturday evening

Greta Thunberg arrives in Glasgow flanked by police ahead of COP26
The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested

Teenager arrested after swastikas sprayed on walls near London synagogue
The three raves all took place on Friday night

Three illegal raves shut down in London in one night with partygoers fighting police
It is the latest development in a row between Britain and France over post-Brexit fishing rights

UK 'actively considering' legal action against France amid ongoing fishing row
Saturday's march has been dubbed the "opening ceremony" to a fortnight of protests

Thousands of activists gather in Glasgow for 'opening ceremony' of COP26 protests
Part of Stansted Airport was evacuated

Controlled explosion carried out after 'suspicious package' found at Stansted Airport
Mussa was found dead in the Thames two days after he went missing

Putney: Police appeal for help after man's body found in Thames
Boris Johnson has warned humanity could go backwards like the Roman Empire did

PM: G20 holds the key to stop civilisation going backwards like Roman Empire
George Eustice discussed carbon taxes

'Meat tax' could lead to price rises as UK farmers warn they may go out of business
Maxwell's lawyers have been accused of wanting to put conspiracies in front of jurors

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers accused of 'trying to put conspiracies' to jurors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector
'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader

'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

'Keep your eye on the benefits': Ex-TfL chief backs Crossrail amid £150m funding gap

Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France
Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police