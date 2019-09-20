Climate Strike Protests: The Best Placards From The Global Demonstrations

20 September 2019, 14:46

Huge crowds attended the climate change protests
Huge crowds attended the climate change protests. Picture: PA

Huge crowds of youngsters took part in the Global Climate Strike protests in the UK and across the world - and they had some very inventive placards. Here are the best of them.

Thousands of school children and adults gathered in Parliament Square for the protest. It's one of the 200 demonstrations taking place across the country.

At 1pm, they let off alarm clocks and are encouraging businesses to set off their fire alarms in support.

Use less paper
Use less paper. Picture: PA
It's raining, it's pouring, the government is snoring
It's raining, it's pouring, the government is snoring. Picture: PA
I don't want to die for your sins again
I don't want to die for your sins again. Picture: PA
Make love, not CO2
Make love, not CO2. Picture: PA
Let us now pause for a moment of science
Let us now pause for a moment of science. Picture: PA
Your planet needs you
Your planet needs you. Picture: PA
We want to die of old age
We want to die of old age. Picture: PA
It's getting hot in here, so take off all your coal
It's getting hot in here, so take off all your coal. Picture: PA
If you don't care about the polar bears, then think about your children
If you don't care about the polar bears, then think about your children. Picture: PA
Fossil fools
Fossil fools. Picture: PA
3 years wasted arguing about a union that won't exist if we're all dead
3 years wasted arguing about a union that won't exist if we're all dead. Picture: PA
Where is my home?
Where is my home? Picture: PA
I'm sure the dinosaurs thought they had time too
I'm sure the dinosaurs thought they had time too. Picture: PA
I mean... yikes
I mean... yikes. Picture: PA

