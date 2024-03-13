Top US media organisation to review all Kensington Place photos as insiders say Kate will be back by Easter

Kate's controversial Mother's Day picture (l) as insiders say she will be back by Easter. Picture: socialmedia/alamy

By StephenRigley

A major American news channel has now begun reviewing all Kensington Palace handout photos as the royal row over a picture doctored by the Princess of Wales continues to escalate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

CNN said it had been forced to act after Kate apologised and admitted releasing an edited family photo of herself and three children to mark Mother's Day.

In a damning analysis, the broadcaster said the image had been issued for editorial purposes and media organisations "expect those images to be accurate."

They added that they “regard it as unacceptable to move, change or manipulate the pixels of an image” because this “would alter the reality of the situation the image is intended to document”.

Kate's Mother's Day family picture. Picture: social media

Read More: Princess of Wales is 'recovering well and will be back by Easter' despite photo editing storm, royal insiders claim

Read More: Kate's Mother's Day picture taken in 40 minute family window and edited twice 'so her children looked good'

In a statement posted in its website CNN said: "CNN is now reviewing all handout photos previously provided by Kensington Palace."

Earlier royal insiders have claimed Kate is "recovering well" after surgery and will resume her duties by Easter.

Sources say she is struggling with the fallout from the photo which was pulled from the wires by six of the world's leading picture agencies.

It is understood she edited the picture twice to "try and make it the best it could be" and is "very sad" it has sparked a worldwide furore.

One royal source told American celebrity news site Page Six “It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery.

“Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter. She just needs to be left in peace.”