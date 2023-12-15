Convicted drugs baron nicknamed 'Cocky' who once appeared on rich list in court over 'breaching serious crime order'

"Cocky" appeared in court on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Chambers

Convicted drugs baron Curtis Warren has appeared in court in Liverpool charged with multiple breaches of a Serious Crime Prevention order.

Warren, 60, was arrested by the National Crime Agency in July in South Tyneside and then charged last month with 11 counts of failing to comply with the order.

The former nightclub bouncer, who has the nickname Cocky, wore a black Nike jacket and black Nike tracksuit bottoms with trainers to court.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, before being asked by the magistrate to take his hands out of his pockets.

The alleged breaches of his order include failing to notify the authorities of a change of communication device, of his use of credit cards, that he had set up a business, the true nature of that business and of his application for a passport.

Further alleged breaches include having more than £1,000 in his possession, failing to declare his income, failing to notify the authorities he had access to multiple vehicles, of his travel arrangements while out of the UK, that he was away from his home address for more than 24 hours and that he changed his home address.

Warren, who was once featured on the Sunday Times rich list, was bailed to appear at Liverpool Crown Court for a plea hearing on January 12.