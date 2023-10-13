'Don't play games with a girl who can play better': Coleen Rooney warns in new Wagatha Christie documentary

Tearful Coleen Rooney has revealed how she was "forced to set a trap" for Rebekah Vardy in the Wagatha Christie battle.

Coleen reveals how she became online sleuth to find out who was leaking stories about her to the papers as part of a new Disney+ documentary series

In a trailer clip, Coleen, 37, is seen revealing that the saga, which began with a Twitter post on October 9, 2019, was 'constantly on her mind', before issuing the warning to Jamie Vardy's wife: 'Don't play games with a girl who can play better'.

The trailer also saw stock footage of both women arriving to the High Court last year with their husbands on their arms, while other clips depicted crowds chanting 'Your wife is a grass' while Jamie hit the pitch in the middle of the case.

The High Court libel case was a result of Coleen claiming that Vardy was the person leaking fake stories from a private Instagram account to The Sun

Coleen claimed to have purposefully posted lies on the account hoping that they would appear in the papers after making them only viewable to Vardy.

Vardy ended up suing Coleen for libel but faces a £1.5million bill after a judge dismissed her claim.

"Have you still got the post on your phone?" the interview asks as the trailer kicks off, to which Coleen replies: "Yeah... They're my words and I stick by them."

One of the film's commentators said: "This is a detective story - you never find someone responsible with a smoking gun in their hand".

Coleen detailed: "I needed evidence, I had to set a trap", before later conceding: "I never imagined being in a legal battle". She was joined in her car by the camera crew, where she pointed out paparazzi following her.

Shedding further light onto the intricacies of the situation - and revealing the message Rebekah famously sent her, Coleen said: "I had a message off Rebekah saying what is this and I said you know what it is. It was constantly on my mind".

She revealed her father had said: "You're just not you anymore".

In his first comment on the situation, Wayne said to the camera: "I just thought what is she doing here, while laughing incredulously".

The documentary will also delve into the effect the trial had on her well-being, as the trailer shows Coleen saying: "It was just constantly on my mind.

My dad said, 'You're just not you anymore.'"And the trailer ends with a rather defiant taunt from Coleen as she tells the camera: "Don't play games with a girl who can play better."

Promoting the show, Coleen shared the promo to her own Instagram profile and even took a leaf from the post which sparked the ordeal in the caption."It's…time for my account," Coleen captioned the clip to her 936k followers, sparking floods of excited comments about the series.

The documentary premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 18.