Millionaire British businessman rescued by cops after being kidnapped by gunmen in Ecuador

The millionaire has been rescued. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A millionaire British businessman has been rescued by cops after being kidnapped by gunmen in Ecuador.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Colin Armstrong, 78, was dragged from his home on Saturday morning and taken captive.

Mr Armstrong, who was the honorary British consul in the city of Guayaquil, was taken along with Katherine Paola Santos - his girlfriend.

The kidnapping was understood to have happened around 2.45am local time on Saturday morning at Mr Armstrong's ranch Rancho Rodeo Grande.

He was bundled into one of his own black BMWs with his partner, with the car later being found abandoned near the scene.

Read more: Millionaire British businessman kidnapped by gunmen in Ecuador as police question his girlfriend

British intelligence services are reported to be assisting Ecuadorian police in the search for Mr Armstrong. Picture: Instagram

The incident sparked a police investigation, with British intelligence brought in to help hunt the couple down.

Ms Santos was released first and questioned over the kidnapping.

Ecuador's police chief, Cesar Augusto Zapata, later confirmed that Mr Armstrong had also been found, saying: "On the road to #Manabí, our units RELEASED citizen Collin A., kidnapped days before in #LosRíos.

"At the moment he is safe and healthy. There are 9 arrested."

Mr Armstrong is the founder and owner of an agricultural company, Agripac, and owner of the Tupgill Park Estate in North Yorkshire.

He was awarded the OBE and Companions of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to the British Monarchy in 2011.