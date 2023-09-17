Comedian Katherine Ryan praises British Transport Police after daughter, 14, was sexually harassed on London Underground

17 September 2023, 22:05 | Updated: 17 September 2023, 22:07

Ryan, 40, spoke out after her 14-year-old daughter was harassed on the tube during a day out with her cousin Lily by "grown men".
Ryan, 40, spoke out after her 14-year-old daughter was harassed on the tube during a day out with her cousin Lily by "grown men". Picture: LBC / Instagram

By Danielle DeWolfe

Comedian Katherine Ryan has praises British Transport Police after her teenage daughter Violet was sexually harassed by a stranger on the London Underground.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ryan, 40, spoke out after her 14-year-old daughter was harassed on the tube during a day out with her cousin Lily by "grown men".

Now, the comedian has praised the police's response, adding: "They take this very seriously. They were hot on it."

It comes a month after Ryan detailed her daughter's harassment following a "wholesome" day out on her podcast.

After the comedian recounted her daughter's experience, Lucy D'Orsi, the Chief Constable of British Transport Police, reached out to the star after hearing the story.

Branding the harassment as "completely unacceptable", the Chief Constable told the Ryan family to report the sexual harassment to the force.

Ryan, 40, spoke out after her 14-year-old daughter was harassed on the tube during a day out with her cousin Lily by "grown men".
Ryan, 40, spoke out after her 14-year-old daughter was harassed on the tube during a day out with her cousin Lily by "grown men". Picture: Instagram / Katherine Ryan

Reading the full message, D'Orsi's message read: "I listened to your podcast where you talked about Violet and her cousin's dreadful experience in London.

"That was completely unacceptable. I have responsibility for policing the tube and trains.

"If you've not reported this already, please do so. I'm trying to encourage young women and girls to report unwanted behaviour," she added.

Read. more: Man tried to abduct child from Aldi but was thwarted by brother, 7, who blocked his way and held on to sibling's leg

Taking to the podcast, Ryan had explained: "I'm p***ed off this week because Violet and her cousin Lily have been out in London," she explained. "They've been out in the day; they've been out on the train just doing very wholesome activities.

"Shopping, going to a theme park, doing this and that. And everywhere they go, every day, they have been sexually harassed by grown men."

Ryan, 40, spoke out after her 14-year-old daughter was harassed on the tube during a day out with her cousin Lily by "grown men".
Ryan, 40, spoke out after her 14-year-old daughter was harassed on the tube during a day out with her cousin Lily by "grown men". Picture: LBC / Instagram

Honing in on one particularly shocking incident, Ryan explained that a man began filming Violet and Lily on the London Underground, prompting Violet to start filming the man in return.

Explaining the situation, Ryan said: 'There was a man in the middle of the day filming them on the underground. Just a man on his own who got his phone out and starts filming these girls sat opposite him.'

She added: "There's no mistaking Violet's age. She's 14, she has braces on her teeth. Anyone looking at these girls, no one is mistaking them for being adult women."

Thanking the force for reaching out, Ryan says she was supported by British Transport Police, even reading out the response on the podcast.

It follows the news man has been jailed for trying to abduct a child at a branch of supermarket chain Aldi - and he was only stopped when the boy's seven-year-old brother thwarted his attempts.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tributes paid to 'beautiful' teen with 'the kindest heart' killed in crash one week before fulfilling childhood dream

Tributes paid to 'beautiful' teen with 'the kindest heart' killed in crash one week before fulfilling childhood dream

Italy Migration Europe

EU pledges crackdown on ‘brutal’ migrant smuggling during visit to overwhelmed Italian island

Germany Climate Protests

Climate activists spray Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate with orange paint

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene in The Nun 2

The Nun 2 narrowly edges out A Haunting In Venice over quiet weekend in cinemas

Rain batters Britain with Exeter Airport flooded and cars left submerged as half a month's rain falls in a single day

Rain batters Britain with Exeter Airport flooded and cars submerged after warning half a month's rain may fall in a single day
Freddie Flintoff’s ‘final words’ before horror Top Gear crash revealed as show looks unlikely to return

Freddie Flintoff’s ‘final words’ before horror Top Gear crash revealed as show looks unlikely to return

Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright in a scene from American Fiction

American Fiction wins People’s Choice award at Toronto Film Festival

A man has been airlifted to hospital and two other women hospitalised after being surrounded and set upon by a heard of cattle on a picturesque UK beach.

Man airlifted to hospital and two women injured after being encircled and attacked by a herd of cows on UK beach

Modern architecture stands above the medieval ritual bath discovered in 2007 in Erfurt, Germany

Medieval Jewish buildings in Germany named as World Heritage Site

Exeter Airport shut after water floods terminal building grounding flights

Exeter Airport closed after floodwater engulfs terminal building causing chaos and grounding flights

The allegations came out in a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, which Brand denied before the show was aired.

What has Russell Brand been accused of and how has he responded?

The debris of a burnt car is seen as firefighters seal off the area where an aircraft of the Italian acrobatic air team the Frecce Tricolori crashed during a practice run outside the northern city of

Italy investigates if plane hit birds before deadly crash

Jann Wenner

Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner loses hall of fame role after remarks

A woman has been charged with murder after two elderly people were found dead in Essex

Woman, 35, arrested on suspicion of murder after two people in their 70s 'presumed dead'

The grain storage terminal at the Odesa Sea Port

First cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia’s exit from grain deal

An Italian jet crashed during a display practice, killing a five-year-old girl

Horrific moment Italian 'Red Arrow' crashes into ground killing girl, 5, and leaving family with burns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russell Brand axed by women's charity after sexual assault allegations as Met call for 'victims' to come forward

Russell Brand axed by women's charity after sexual assault allegations as Met calls for 'victims' to come forward
Britain faces thunderstorms as new warnings were issued

New thunderstorm warnings issued by Met Office as forecaster warns of hail, floods and lightning strikes
Ursula von der Leyen and Giorgia Meloni

EU and Italian leaders tour Lampedusa amid surge in migrant arrivals

German police

Dozens injured in violence at Eritrean cultural festival in Germany

Poland-Russia border

Poland imposes ban on Russian-registered cars

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un returns to North Korea after six-day Russian visit

This speech comes almost a year after her mini-budget.

Liz Truss to claim mini budget would have saved Britain £35b as she defends disastrous time in No 10
Russell Brand denies the claims and held a gig as they emerged

Police urge women to come forward after sexual assault allegations made against Russell Brand
Petrol station

Oil giants accused in legal action of deceiving public about climate damage

Paskevicius has been jailed

Man tried to abduct child from Aldi but was thwarted by brother, 7, who blocked his way and held on to sibling's leg

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close
Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit