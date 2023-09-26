Comedian live tweets 11 hour horror London to Edinburgh journey after being kicked off train onto 'ridiculous' taxi ride

Comedian James Nokise live blogs London to Edinburgh train journey from hell after passengers inform rail staff of cancellation mid-journey. Picture: Twitter / Instagram: jamesnokise

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Danielle DeWolfe

A comedian has life blogged his dramatic London to Edinburgh rail journey from hell after passengers informed train staff the service was cancelled mid-journey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Comedian James Nokise, who was travelling to the Scottish capital on Tuesday evening, was among a group of confused passengers who received an email informing them their train was cancelled - despite being aboard the moving train.

Documenting the journey on X (formerly Twitter), the New Zealand-born comic's tongue-in-cheek live blogging has now amassed over 2 million views, as the train manager explained they had "heard from passengers" that the service was cancelled.

"Around 7:26pm I received an email that my train had been cancelled. This was a surprise because: a) I was still on a moving train b) there had been no announcement on the moving train", wrote the comedian.

The comic proceeded to get progressively worse, documenting the manager's announcement ten minutes later that the "rumours were true" and that all passengers were to alight at the next stop.

I will provably give some updates, but also better conserve my phones battery because, as you can see, there’s still 2hrs 20min to go… pic.twitter.com/xvLREGiwEM — James Nokise (@JamesNokise) September 25, 2023

"I’m not quite sure how to explain what’s happened tonight, because it’s still happening - but here goes…" he wrote just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

"At 4:40pm I jumped on a train from London to Edinburgh.. It was comfy, it was quiet In hindsight, too good to last…" wrote the comedian.

With passengers forced to wait close to two hours at Preston Station for the next train to Scotland, Nokise chirpily informed followers the travel hub had "a few cafes" - before adding they were all shut except for one, which saw fit to close early despite "a couple of hundred people" remaining stranded on a platform.

Read more: Dozens of flights at Gatwick face being cancelled after mass delays following air traffic control staff shortages

Read more: Louise Redknapp pulls out of Eternal reunion tour over trans rights row

Sarcasm proved just the tonic, with the comedian's next update adding: "No one noticed because at 8:50 the train we were waiting for was cancelled".

Still three and a half hours from their destination, passengers were then informed there were "no more trains “North” after that and, excitingly, no forthcoming information."

Comedian James Nokise documented the train journey from hell which has now been viewed more than 2 million times. Picture: Instagram: James Nokise

He added: "Some people stood staring at the screens. Some people queued to ask the one ticket booth worker the same question everyone else was. No one knew anything."

Then came the news that taxis had been arranged.

"Taxis. For hundreds of people. To a city 3 and 1/2 hours away," wrote Nokise.

Taking between three and seven passengers at a time, the group were bundled into vehicles, with queues winding along the station's pavement.

Shortly after, an email dropped into the comic's inbox informing him he was eligible for £70 compensation for their delay.

"Take a moment to appreciate how long the trip to Edinburgh from Preston is, how long the return journey would be," he adds.

A journey which saw Nokise - alongside his two male passengers - wind their way to Scotland, the comedic exploits continued amid a series of wrong turns, near-collisions and confusion of their final destination. Picture: James Nokise

"Think about how big the fare would need to be, and then try and estimate how many various cabs were needed to shift a couple of hundred people off home."

"Somehow I ended up in the last cab with 3 other strangers, all guys travelling alone. Probably the correct people to be catching the latest cab in terms of safety.

"And also the cast of a 70’s British play. The time was 10:30. The train was due at Edinburgh at 10:15."

A journey which saw Nokise - alongside his two male passengers - wind their way to Scotland, the comedic exploits continued amid a series of wrong turns, near-collisions and confusion of their final destination.

"At 12:05 am our cabbie decided to change lanes without indicating and almost crashed into a mini-van overtaking him.

"Take a moment to appreciate how long the trip to Edinburgh from Preston is, how long the return journey would be," he adds. Picture: Twitter: James Nokise

"So now the two of us passengers that are oldest are awake, and we have checked that the cabbie is too. He has not responded, but he has used the indicator."

He added: "I’m tweeting mainly to both stay awake, and also because I’m worried I went insane somewhere after Stafford and this is a delusion," he added just before 2am.

Arriving at their destination shortly after, Nokise's tweets ended shortly after 3am.

The comedian added: "For those concerned, the cabbie is driving back to Preston tonight. Says he’s fine, and hey maybe he is.

"But it’s pretty twisted that he doesn’t get taken care of by either his company or the train company hiring him. Made sure he knew the quick way out of town via a servo."