WATCH: Commuter Chases Extinction Rebellion Protester Along The Top Of Tube Train

This is the moment a commuter chased an Extinction Rebellion protester along the top of a tube train before pushing him off.

The climate change activists staged action on the Jubilee Line at Canning Town this morning as part of their two-week action to raise awareness of their aims.

But they infuriated commuters and one protester was dragged from the top of a train.

After that however, one protester remained and a passenger took matters into his own hands. He jumped up on to the roof of the Jubilee Line carriages and ran after the campaigner.

Once he caught up with him, he shoved him off the side and on to the platform, where he was pushed to the ground.

Oh dear not middle class English people in Canning Town 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6kcRIRfalV — sid (@1968Sid69) October 17, 2019

Following the incident, Extinction Rebellion admitted the stunt was a mistake. Spokesperson Fergal McEntee told LBC: "Public support for this isn't going to be very good.

"It highlights the fact that public transport is vital and it's an area we're not going to get any public support over."

A commuter ran after one of the Extinction Rebellion protesters. Picture: Twitter / Sid

When Nick asked if today's action was a huge own goal, Mr McEntee admitted: "Yes, I think so. I agree with you on that."