Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station as Brits battle snow chaos

12 December 2022, 12:29

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station
Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station. Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

Tube passengers threw snowballs at each other from across the platform as Britain's commuters tried to make the best of the travel chaos unleashed by the snow.

At West Ham tube station, commuters were filmed making snowballs and throwing them at their fellow travellers on the other side of the platform.

A hilarious clip on Twitter shows passengers at the East London station pelting each other as Brits battled into work.

People have praised the video for showing the fun side of commuting in London, as people going to work on the Tube seem to get a bad reputation for being moody on their commutes.

One person joked: "Health and safety executives having palpations watching this." Another added: "Love this."

Delays on the Transport for London (TfL) network have been disrupting commutes this morning and many passengers will have been frustrated on their journey into work in the chilling temperatures.

