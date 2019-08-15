Conor McGregor Punches Elderly Man Who Refused A Drink

The CCTV shows the fighter punching the man unprovoked. Picture: PA

The MMA fighter punched the man in the head following a row over a drink.

CCTV footage has emerged showing Conor McGregor assaulting a man in a Dublin bar.

The incident took place in the Marble Arch pub on 6th April and was reported to the police at the time.

The MMA fighter allegedly punched the fellow drinker when he refused a shot from McGregor.

He was offering his own brand whisky to everyone in the pub when the victim refused a drink from him.

The victim is remains sat on his bar stool during and after the assault.

Video has emerged of Conor McGregor appearing to punch an older man in a Dublin pub in a dispute over his brand of whiskey...



(via @MMALatestNws) pic.twitter.com/Kdb0jY5Gm0 — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) August 15, 2019

Conor McGregor has spoken to detectives about the incident, but no arrests have been made. The decision over whether to prosecute him has been passed on to Ireland's Director of Public Prosecutions.

The 31 year old fighter has previously been convicted of disorderly conduct, strong arm robbery and criminal mischief.