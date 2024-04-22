Conservative candidate Susan Hall unveils manifesto as she pledges to scrap Ulez expansion on day one as Mayor

22 April 2024, 10:53

Susan Hall is the Conservative candidate standing for Mayor of London.
Susan Hall is the Conservative candidate standing for Mayor of London. Picture: Getty

By LBC

Conservative candidate Susan Hall has pledged to “fix London” and scrap the planned Ulez expansion on “day one” as she unveiled her mayoral manifesto.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She said the expansion is “unfair” and that she would also cancel the pay-per-mile plans of Labour rival Sadiq Khan on her first day as Mayor. This comes after a spokesperson for Mr Khan said: "Sadiq has repeatedly and categorically ruled out pay-per-mile for as long as he is mayor."

A YouGov poll on Friday indicated that Ms Hall was 19 points behind the current Mayor, with 27 per cent of the vote compared to Mr Khan’s 46 per cent.

Ms Hall, who was leader of the City Hall Conservatives from 2019-2023, was critical of Mr Khan and the conditions of the capital under his leadership.

Her key pledges

  • Scrap the Ulez expansion and pay-per-mile on day one.
  • Make London safer by recruiting more police.
  • Build more family homes that Londoners can afford.

She said: “For eight years, we’ve had a Mayor who won’t listen. It is time we changed that.

“I have lived in London for my entire life. It’s where I brought up my children, where I started my business, and where I have served for over a decade as a councillor.

“It breaks my heart to see London decline, as I am sure it does yours. I am determined to fix it.

“The ULEZ expansion is unfair and needs to be scrapped on day one. TfL will be ordered to cease enforcement of the expanded ULEZ and Sadiq Khan’s pay-per-mile plans will be cancelled.”

Ahead of the mayoral election taking place on 2 May, Ms Hall has also prioritised reducing crime, particularly targeting knife crime and crime against women.

She has vowed to recruit 1,500 more police officers, set up two new police bases in each borough and bring back borough-based policing.

Ms Hall said she would be “building back trust with communities and getting the police out solving crimes again”.

She added: “We will take firm, targeted action on knife crime, women’s safety and theft, and reform the police from top to bottom to eliminate unacceptable and criminal behaviour by officers.”

Ms Hall’s manifesto also prioritises affordable housing, green choices for Londoners and implementing a transport strategy that will “stop the war on motorists”.

She would increase investment to “build more family homes that Londoners can afford” by focusing on “high-density, low-rise homes”.

On her environmental and transport policies, she said: “We will work with councils and the government to increase the number of electric vehicle charging points and take targeted action to reduce air pollution.

“We will extend the Night Tube onto up to four more lines and reinstate the Freedom Pass and 60+ Oyster Card in peak morning hours.

“We will help communities to remove unwanted LTNs and remove 20mph zones where safe to do so.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Hush Money

Trump set to return to court for opening statements in historic hush money trial

The couple are alleged to have 'dine and dashed' from a series of establishments in Wales

Britain's worst dine-and-dash couple? Family who ‘left without paying £329 bill’ have been ‘doing runners for months’

Laura Farris has announced new guidance for police

‘The police were no help at all’: Victims of stalking being ‘failed at every step’ as minister admits ‘we must do more’

Two stores in London were brazenly targeted over the weekend

Brazen thieves fill duffle bags with Boots cosmetics and walk out with armfuls of Greggs food as shoplifting soars

The Voice winner left fighting for life after being shot in the chest

The Voice winner left fighting for life after being shot in the chest

The Prime Minister said: "No ifs, not buts, these flights are going."

'No ifs, not buts, these flights are going': Defiant Rishi Sunak says first Rwanda migrant flights will leave by July 15

US and Philippine officials

US and Philippines launch combat drills in disputed South China Sea

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th surround by the other Spice Girls and celeb pals

Emotional Victoria Beckham says she feels so ‘loved’ as Spice Girls stage impromptu reunion at star-studded 50th

Google sign

Japan’s anti-monopoly body orders Google to fix ad search limits affecting Yahoo

Albanese

Australian leader criticises X over failure to remove church violence content

Aharon Haliva

Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over failure to prevent Hamas attack

The family of eight ate more than £300 in food before 'dashing'

Family-of-eight racks up huge £329 bill on T-bone steaks and double desserts – before ‘leaving without paying’

Sunshine is just around the corner

Exact date Brits to bask in 20C mini-heatwave as temperatures to soar just in time for Bank Holiday

Yale students form a human chain to block a Jewish student from entering the University

Yale students form human chain to block Jewish students - as one says she was 'stabbed in eye' with Palestinian flag

Thames Water wants to raise bills by at least 40%

Thames water set to hike your water bills by 44% as it battles to survive under billions of pounds of debt

Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican presidential candidate stopped by masked men ‘seeking end to violence’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak (l) to hold a press conference today where he will warn Lords to back his flagship bill to send migrants to Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda warning: PM to hold press conference ahead of parliamentary showdown over flagship bill
James Marape

Papua New Guinea leader takes offence as Biden implies cannibals ate his uncle

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis' final heartbreaking post to 'beautiful wife' following her death, aged 53

Warwick Davis taking time away from social media after sparking concern with tweet saying ‘I’m done here’
Kim Jong Un

North Korea ‘fires missile into ocean’ in latest weapons launch

The couple finally arrived in Bali after three days of delays

Newly-wed couple miss three days of their dream honeymoon after flight delays due to ‘chaos’ at Dubai airport
Downing Street has failed to back the boss of the Metropolitan Po

Met chief to meet Jewish community leaders after force slammed over handling of pro-Palestinian protests
The Met Police has apologised to Stephen Lawrence's mother for breaking a promise to answer questions about her son's murder

Met Police issues apology to Stephen Lawrence’s mother for breaking promise

Chief representative of British Jews calls for antisemitism probe into UK’s biggest teaching union

Chief representative of British Jews calls for antisemitism probe into UK’s biggest teaching union
A sketch of Erin Patterson appearing in Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court last year

Woman in court charged with fatally poisoning ex-husband’s family with mushrooms

Thousands of British flights attacked by ‘extremely dangerous' Russian hackers targeting navigation systems

Russian hackers target thousands of British flights in ‘extremely dangerous' attacks on navigation systems

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Statue of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

First memorial to Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit