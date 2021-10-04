Conservative Party suspends member who 'violently assaulted' woman at conference

4 October 2021, 17:48 | Updated: 4 October 2021, 19:58

The alleged attack happened at the Midland Hotel in Manchester
The alleged attack happened at the Midland Hotel in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Conservatives have suspended a member who allegedly assaulted a woman at this week's party conference.

Clementine Cowton, director of external affairs at Octopus Energy Group, reportedly told a fringe event she had been "violently assaulted" while attending the conference in Manchester.

Party officials have confirmed they are now working with the police.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak defends tax hikes and insists 'more borrowing is immoral'

According to The Times, Ms Cowton said she was in the bar of The Midland Hotel - one of the main destinations at the autumn political gathering - when an inebriated man, who she described as in his 30s, sat in a seat vacated by her friend.

The male attendee, who has also been expelled from the conference, made her so uncomfortable that she asked him "several times politely to leave".

When he refused to go, the senior executive said she took his phone and dropped it on the floor in a bid to get him away from her.

"He went to retrieve it and then he came back and attacked me," Ms Cowton said.

According to the report, Ms Cowton said the man tried to punch her but was stopped by others in the bar, with the resulting scuffle ending up with her glass being smashed.

When approached for comment, Ms Cowton said she was not intending to say more about the incident.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable and the party has revoked the pass of the individual concerned and is working with the police."

The party later confirmed it had suspended the Tory member following the reported clash.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed it was called to the hotel at about 12.30am on Monday "to reports of an assault on a 33-year-old woman".

A force spokesman added: "Officers arrived quickly, there were no reports of any injures, and no arrests were made, however a man has been identified, had his accreditation removed for the remainder of the Conservative Party Conference. Our investigation into what happened is ongoing."

Ms Cowton has also been contacted to offer support, the Tories said.

She said she went public with what allegedly happened to her because she wanted to emphasise that "women are often unsafe in places where other people feel safe".

Octopus said it would not be commenting.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Culture Secretary said she regrets her vote.

'I voted against love': Nadine Dorries shares regret voting against gay marriage

Around 37% of the world's population have been impacted by the outage

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down

Many petrol stations in London and the South East remain closed

Fifth of petrol stations in South East remain without fuel

David Walliams at the launch of one of his World's Worst Children books

Publisher removes story from David Walliams book over 'harmful' Chinese stereotypes

A court artist sketch of Lucy Letby from a previous hearing. She is set to stand trial in a year

Nurse Lucy Letby denies murdering eight babies while working at hospital

A pig farmer protests outside the Conservative Party conference on Monday

‘Don’t let Brexit obliterate us’: Pig farmers protest at Tory conference amid cull warning

Motorist pleads with 'selfish' eco-protesters to allow her to reach mother in hospital

Motorist pleads with 'selfish' eco-protesters to allow her to reach mother in hospital

Cressida Dick has again refused to resign as the Met Police commissioner

Cressida Dick announces review into Met 'standards' after murder of Sarah Everard

The charity that owns Walthamstow Central Mosque was also referred for investigation

Regulator investigates as Islamic charity website urges Muslims to fund jihad

Rishi Sunak defended his tax hikes during his Conservative conference speech on Monday

Rishi Sunak defends tax hikes and insists 'more borrowing is immoral'

Lord Frost will declare the beginning of the "British Renaissance"

Lord Frost says 'bad dream' EU membership is over and hails start of 'British Renaissance'

Serving Met officer Pc David Carrick has been remanded in custody

Met officer remanded in custody after ‘emphatically denying’ rape charge

Rishi Sunak said "there is clearly questions for the Metropolitan Police to answer"

Rishi Sunak admits ‘there’s a problem’ in policing with Met having 'questions to answer'

Tensions were high as motorists clashed with Insulate Britain in their eleventh protest in the last three weeks

Police make 38 arrests as eco protestors clash with motorists across London

International travel will be simpler and cheaper from today

Amber list scrapped as simplified travel rules come into force

Rishi Sunak refused to guarantee the fuel crisis will be over by the end of the week

Military tankers take to roads to deliver fuel – but Sunak won't say when crisis will end

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak will announce the new package on Monday

Rishi Sunak promises £500m funding to get people back to work amid looming winter crisis
Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, told LBC the fuel crisis is "absolutely horrendous" in London and the South East.

'Horrendous' petrol crisis worsens in London and South East as army begins fuel deliveries
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape

Tougher punishments will be introduced for climate change activists.

Priti Patel pledges six months in prison and unlimited fines for M25 eco protesters
Firefighters at the scene following the crash

Milan: Eight dead after plane crashes into empty office building
James Cleverly was challenged by LBC's Camilla Tominey

'Why don't you let them work?': James Cleverly challenged on refugee help for fuel crisis
Ms Truss made the remarks to the Conservative party conference, which kicked off today.

Truss: 'We’re one of the best countries in the world to be black, a woman or LGBT'
The PM refused to rule out that supply chain disruption could continue until Christmas.

PM won't rule out Christmas shortages saying it's up to industries to solve supply crisis
Donna Jones, head of policing for tackling violence against women and girls in England and Wales, told Swarbrick on Sunday she does not support calls for all officers to be re-vetted.

Officers should not be re-vetted in wake of Everard murder, police chief tells LBC
A leading meat industry boss said on Swarbrick on Sunday that turkey supplies will be short this Christmas.

Turkey shortages: Meat industry forced to go 'cold turkey' without EU labour

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference | Watch LIVE from 7.50am

Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference | Watch LIVE from 7.50am
Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital
'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames industry for driver shortage

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames driver shortage on industry
Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'
'It'll hit the poorest hardest': David Davis fears cost of living crisis after Tory tax hike

'It'll hit the poorest hardest': David Davis fears cost of living crisis after Tory tax hike
The Chancellor refused to rule out future tax hikes

Chancellor Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out future tax hikes

Rees-Mogg and Trade Sec. blame Covid over Brexit for labour shortage

Rees-Mogg and Trade Sec blame Covid over Brexit for labour shortage
Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'

Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers willMaajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police