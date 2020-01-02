Conservative Welsh Assembly member suspended following 'police incident'

2 January 2020, 15:27

Nick Ramsay is a Welsh Conservative politician
Nick Ramsay is a Welsh Conservative politician. Picture: Twitter / PA

A Welsh Conservative politician has been suspended from his party after he was arrested by police on Wednesday evening.

It is understood assembly member Nick Ramsay was arrested at his home in Raglan, Monmouthshire.

On Thursday, the Welsh Conservative Party confirmed 44-year-old Mr Ramsay, the shadow finance minister, had been suspended from both from the Welsh Conservative Group at the National Assembly for Wales as well as from the Conservative Party.

A spokesman said: "Nick Ramsay has been suspended from the Welsh Conservative Group in the National Assembly for Wales following an incident which took place yesterday.

"The suspension will be reviewed following consideration of the matter by external agencies.

"We will not be making any further comments at this time."

Nick Ramsay's office has been contacted for comment.

