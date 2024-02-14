Shocking moment runaway aristocrat Constance Marten's baby was discovered amid rubbish in Lidl bag

14 February 2024, 18:31 | Updated: 14 February 2024, 18:32

Footage showed the moment the baby's body was found
Footage showed the moment the baby's body was found. Picture: Met police

By Emma Soteriou

Shocking footage has been released showing the moment runaway aristocrat Constance Marten's baby was discovered amid rubbish in a Lidl bag.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, had refused to tell police where their baby daughter, Victoria, had been hidden after they were tracked down.

Days later, police discovered the child's remains in a disused shed on an allotment near to where they had been detained.

Police bodyworn footage of the moment the baby was found on March 1 was shown in the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Officers could be seen searching the large red shopping bag which had been placed on decking outside the shed on Lower Roedale Allotments in Brighton.

They were seen pulling out pieces of rubbish to reveal the baby, whose body was blocked out on the video.

Read more: Moment runaway aristocrat Constance Marten fills up bottle of petrol at station before death of her newborn baby

Read more: Images of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten's baby Victoria shown to jury for first time

Moment police uncover baby remains amid rubbish in Lidl bag is shown in court

Pc Allen Ralph, who was involved in the search, told jurors he had already seen earlier CCTV footage of the Lidl bag before being sent to the allotments.

As he approached the shed, he said he noticed a broken window and lifted the door to get in.

The first thing to hit was the smell, he said: "I remember saying 'either something is dead in there or something has died'."

Inside there was a tent, out-of-date milk and bread on a makeshift table and the shopping bag underneath, he said.

Pc Ralph told his partner during a break that he recognised the bag so they went back to take a closer look.

He told jurors: "I lifted it and it was heavy and there was no reason for it to be heavy from what I could see inside.

"I remember quite clearly there was just a lot of rubbish."

Pc Ralph said there were two baby nappies, a pink baby blanket, drinks cans, cardboard, leaves and other pieces of rubbish.

He told jurors he put on gloves before placing the bag on decking outside the shed to examine the contents, with his colleague indicating that he had seen what looked like the head of a doll.

Pc Ralph said: "The head was to the left. It was concave, the top of the head. That was what we touched. I unwrapped it two or three times before I got to a part where I could see red pooling.

"A couple of seconds after, we went to the right-hand side. I put my hand down. My hand slipped on something. I looked and that was the baby's leg. My hand was soaking wet."

Pc Ralph said the baby was "very pale" and "very cold" to the touch.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The full contents of the bag was read out in court, including the pink blanket that the baby was wrapped in, a pink baby vest and babygrow.

Other items in the bag were: a black blanket, a can of Budweiser, two Coke cans, two Hollingbury Golf Club scorecards, a glass water bottle refilled with petrol purchased at a Texaco garage on January 12 2023, oil and leaves, two torn Argos carrier bags, one WH Smith bag, several pages of The Sun newspaper dated January 12 2023, and an egg mayonnaise and cress sandwich package.

It was alleged that some of the items were bought by Marten at a Texaco garage in Newhaven last January 12.

On being told a baby had been found dead, Marten confirmed the child was hers before starting to cry.

In a police interview played in court, Marten said she gave birth in Cumbria on Christmas Eve and the baby had died in the Harwich area around January 8.

"I had her in my jacket and I hadn't slept properly in quite a few days and erm, I fell asleep holding her sitting up and she, when I woke up, she wasn't alive," she said.

Marten went on to say that she wanted to keep Victoria with her after her other four children were taken away.

When the baby died, she considered giving her a "proper burial" but did not want the child to be eaten by animals.

"I don't know if you found, there's a bottle of petroleum in the bag because I debated whether to cremate her myself, get rid of the evidence, but I decided to keep her because I knew at some point in the future I would going to be asked about it but I just didn't know what to do. So that's why we're here really," she told police.

Constance Marten asked ‘where is your child?’ in dramatic arrest video

Marten and her partner went on the run with their newborn daughter on January 5 last year after their car burst into flames on a motorway near Bolton.

Police launched a nationwide search for the missing baby as the defendants travelled across England, living off-grid in a tent on the South Downs for around seven weeks, jurors previously heard.

On February 20, 2023, they were caught on CCTV footage carrying a Lidl bag and rummaging through bins outside Hollingbury Golf Club in Brighton.

They were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a member of the public spotted them and called 999 on February 27.

The defendants, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The Old Bailey trial was adjourned until Monday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dame Maureen blamed woke culture for a rise in anti-Semitic "comedy"

'There's nothing left to joke about in this woke world': Anti-Semitism 'is new rock and roll', Maureen Lipman fears

Exclusive
A Palestine protester said the group wasn't intimidating Tobias Ellwood

'It wasn't bullying': Protester defends protest at Tobias Ellwood's home as he says 'Hamas is not in question'

Devastation in Rafah

Palestinians leave one of Gaza’s main hospitals after weeks of heavy fighting

France Sarkozy Verdict

Conviction of French ex-president Sarkozy over illegal campaign funding upheld

Police tackled the machete-wielding thug

Machete-wielding man tackled by brave off-duty police officers at work drinks in south London

Geri Halliwell has stood by Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner to break silence on 'controlling' allegation at Red Bull F1 car launch

Japan Moon Landing

Lunar spacecraft data ‘could provide clues about Moon’s origins’

Tobias Ellwood

Dozens of Palestine activists surround house of Tory MP Tobias Ellwood in 'wholly unacceptable' protest

Natasha took her own life in April 2018.

University of Bristol loses appeal to overturn ruling that it contributed to student’s death

The officer opened fire after mixing up the sound of an acorn falling with gunfire

US police officer unleashes hail of bullets on handcuffed black suspect after mistaking falling acorn for gunshot

The aftermath of the crash

Six police officers injured after horror crash between police van and bus in Kennington, 'leaving officer trapped inside'
Tear gas is fired at a protester

Indian farmers clash with police for second day amid protests

Valentine’s Day Loveland

Love is in the air, and the post, in the US city of Loveland

Steve Wright has died aged 69

Steve Wright found dead at London flat after 'incident' as tributes pour in for beloved DJ

Keir Starmer is facing an escalating anti-Semitism row

Third Labour politician 'spoken to' amid anti-Semitism row, as Starmer battles to control crisis ahead of by-elections

Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.

Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

Latest News

See more Latest News

White House decorations

Jill Biden sends Valentine’s Day love to Americans with White House art display

President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

Biden brands Trump sowing doubts about US commitment to Nato ‘un-American’

Prabowo Subianto

Defence minister Subianto claims victory in Indonesia’s presidential election

Warship

Ukrainian military claims it sank Russian landing ship in Black Sea

Asgar, Khalid and Shabnam Sheikh have been jailed

Family jailed after leaving arranged bride in vegetative state by dousing her in chemicals and force-feeding her pills
Geri Halliwell has stood by Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell fears 'fairytale life will unravel' as Christian Horner's Red Bull F1 future undecided
LGBTQ activists

LGBTQ+ activists in Japan demand marriage equality for same-sex couples

It is the largest NATO exercise since the Cold War

Hundreds of British Army vehicles head for Poland as NATO stages biggest operation since Cold War amid Russia threat
Two thieves loaded up bags from Tesco in Belsize Park

Moment masked shoplifters brazenly steal booze from Belsize Park Tesco while security look on
Landslide from above

Four detained amid probe into landslide at Turkish gold mine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has landed a new podcast deal.

Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit