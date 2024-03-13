'Jesus survived in a barn': Runaway aristocrat Constance Marten defends decision to live in tent with newborn baby

13 March 2024, 17:22

Constance Marten has defended her decision to live in a tent with her baby
Constance Marten has defended her decision to live in a tent with her baby. Picture: Met police

By Emma Soteriou

Runaway aristocrat Constance Marten has defended her decision to live in a tent with her newborn baby.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marten, 36, and her partner, Mark Gordon, 49, are on trial after their newborn baby, Victoria, died while they were camping on the South Downs last year.

Marten was cross-examined at the Old Bailey about the couple's decision to buy a tent and live off grid on Wednesday.

She told jurors that Bedouin families walk through cold deserts with children, adding: "Jesus survived in a barn.

"I would do anything to protect my child to prevent her being taken by the system that's abhorrent, yeah."

She also claimed that two of her four other children were spat on and physically abused after being taken into care previously.

"I have grown up with luxury, I have been blessed in that respect. I like feathered duvets and comfort," she told jurors.

"I would do anything for my baby. Anything. So it was an easy decision to make. I would rather be in a plush bed in a palace. I would rather be in a nice big bed."

Constance Marten asked ‘where is your child?’ in dramatic arrest video

Read more: Constance Marten tearfully tells court: 'I would prefer my daughter had her whole life ahead of her'

Read more: ‘I had to escape my bigoted family,’ Constance Marten tells court as she says she ‘feels responsible’ over baby’s death

When asked if she found the conditions uncomfortable, Marten said: "I'm pretty outdoorsy but I would rather be in a bed."

She went on: "We were not looking to live in a tent. We were acting on instinct. She was our number one priority. We were living in a tent for Victoria.

"A mother's love for her child is incredibly strong.

"There was no way I was going to part with my child. We were hiding from the entire British public because I was worried about Victoria being taken."

Despite there being no heating, hot water or electricity, Marten said: "People around the world live in conditions like that... as long as your child is well taken care of and loved."

Marten also said she did not believe a medical advice warning against keeping a newborn baby outside for long periods.

"I do not agree with it because there are babies who spend hours outside. People live in countries without central heating," she said.

Constance Marten cradling her baby inside her coat while on the run

Marten repeatedly dismissed the suggestion that she had carried her daughter in a Lidl "bag for life" when she was alive.

"This whole line of reasoning is absurd, that she is alive in the bag," she said.

"I'm not going to put her alive in a Lidl bag, I'm sorry."

Referring to CCTV images played in court, prosecutor Joel Smith said: "You are pretty cavalier about how you treated this child, full stop."

Marten replied: "Everything we are doing is for her. I don't think we are cavalier at all. We are trying to protect her and love her and prevent her being taken.

"I wish she was alive... It was just a very sad set of circumstances and a tragic accident that could have happened anywhere but it happened to me in a tent."

When asked if she would do it again, Marten replied: "No."

The prosecutor went on: "Even now, even after everything you do not accept it was wrong to take that child into the tent."

The defendant said: "No, because that's not where she passed away. I do feel responsible for her death, absolutely, but I do not think it had anything to do with being in a tent.

"I have to learn to forgive myself."

Marten being questioned last week
Marten being questioned last week. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Marten became agitated when asked about a teddy bear babygrow Victoria was wearing in CCTV footage from east London which was later among items recovered with her "dumped" body.

She insisted Victoria was not "dumped" in the Lidl "bag for life", telling jurors: "It's awful, I know.

"The only thing I can say, if someone passes away the immediate reaction is panic. Mark and I were not in a good place. We were in fear and grief.

"She was not dumped anywhere. She was with us the whole time."

Mr Smith asserted the couple were "hideously ill-prepared" to look after Victoria.

The defendant, who described Gordon as her "amazing husband", told jurors: "We had enough to keep her warm, absolutely. She was our number one priority."

Jurors were shown CCTV of Marten carrying Victoria underneath her zipped-up jacket in east London last January 7.

In the footage, Marten appeared to adjust the baby after she slipped down in her arms.

Asked if that was an appropriate way to carry a newborn baby, Marten said she had "always" done it with her children, adding: "As long as it's secure. People carry children in their arms all the time."

In further CCTV on the same day, baby Victoria was seen with her head tilted back as she was lifted up by Marten and placed in a buggy that Gordon had bought but which was designed for an older child.

Mr Smith suggested it showed that Marten had treated Victoria in a "cavalier fashion".

The defendant accepted it appeared from the video that she was not supporting Victoria's head but insisted: "She's fine. If she was not, she would be howling. I'm confident with my children."

A Serco prison van arriving at the Old Bailey
A Serco prison van arriving at the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

Jurors have heard that Marten and Gordon went on the run from authorities in a bid to keep their baby after their four other children were taken into care.

When they were finally arrested in Brighton last February 27, they refused to answer officers' urgent questions about where their baby was and whether she was alive or dead.

The baby's remains were found by police in a Lidl bag inside a shed on a nearby allotment on March 1, 2023. T

he defendants, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The Old Bailey trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charlie Saywell, 25, of the Royal Engineers, was confirmed dead after his body was pulled from the River Medway in Chatham, Kent, on Tuesday last week

Body of soldier, 25, found in river as police investigate reports he was assaulted by driver after getting into wrong car
Breaking
Harry and Meghan have broken their silence on the Princess of Wales' Mother's Day picture controversy.

Harry and Meghan break silence on Kate's Mother's Day photo row

Halifax is making a major change to mortgage payments which will affect monthly payments

Halifax to impose 70-year age limit on thousands of older mortgage borrowers

Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis

X-Men star Olivia Munn diagnosed with breast cancer and tells of test that saved her life

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori have been seen together

Kim Kardashian seen for the first time with Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori at Vultures listening party

Meghan and Harry's photographer denies faking pregnancy announcement photo amid outcry over doctored Kate image

Meghan and Harry's photographer releases original pregnancy announcement image following 'doctored' photo claims

UFC Hall of Famer Mark (The Hammer) Coleman is fighting for life after rescuing his parents from a fire

Former UFC champion Mark Coleman ‘battling for his life’ in hospital after saving parents from house fire

TikTok logo on a phone

US house passes Bill that would lead to TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn’t sell

Kate's controversial Mother's Day picture (l) as insiders say she will be back by Easter

Top US media organisation to review all Kensington Place photos as insiders say Kate will be back by Easter

Russia Election Putin’s Economy

Putin warns Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened

RUSSIA-POLITICS-PUTIN

Russia ready for nuclear war Putin says in chilling threat to the West

Elon Musk

Elon Musk visits Tesla plant near Berlin after suspected arson attack

Soldier looks at pulverised car

Israeli drone strikes car in southern Lebanon, killing Hamas member

Paul Alexander, widely known as "the man in the iron lung," has died

‘Man in the Iron Lung’ Paul Alexander dies aged 78 after weeks after being rushed to hospital with Covid

Michael Culver played Captain Needa

Star Wars actor Michael Culver dies aged 85

Speaker faces angry backlash for not picking Diane Abbott to speak over ‘racism’ scandal at PMQs

Speaker faces angry backlash for not picking Diane Abbott to speak over ‘racism’ scandal at PMQs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer blasted Rishi Sunak amid the £10m Tory donor ‘racism’ storm

Rishi Sunak insists Tory donor's 'remorse should be accepted' amid racism row as he resists calls to give back £10m
A boy plays with fireworks

Palestinians killed in West Bank amid violence surge

Lilly Watts has spoken of her heartbreak at the death of Liam Trimmer

Heartbroken fiancee of British policeman killed in freak accident at engagement party reveals she is pregnant
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, fourth from right, arrives at the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Elon Musk visits Tesla plant near Berlin after suspected arson attack

Pret A Manger has launched a new 'anti-fraud' measure.

Fury as Pret A Manger cracks down on Club Pret 'free coffee loophole’ with new ‘anti-fraud’ measure
EU Europe AI

Europe’s world-first AI rules gain final approval

Tristan Tate

'They’ll do anything to put you in jail': Tristan Tate's fury as he breaks silence on extradition in angry Tweet
Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden and Trump set stage for gruelling US election rematch

Yeezy trainers

Adidas donates to anti-hate groups on strength of Yeezy trainer sales

A woman who had her husband's ashes turned into jewellery was told that his body was still in a funeral parlour freezer eight months after his death.

Families left ‘physically sick’ reveal torment as police probing funeral home scandal receive more than 1,000 calls

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate's Mother's Day family photo (L) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (R)

Princess of Wales is 'recovering well and will be back by Easter' despite photo editing storm, royal insiders claim
Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service

Royals ‘rally around Kate’ as ‘Photogate’ played down by insiders as ‘bump in the road, not an earthquake’
Kate's Mother's Day family photo (l) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (r)

‘This isn’t a mistake Meg would make’: Harry and Meghan wade into Kate's Mother's Day photo mess

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit