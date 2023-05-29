Cooler weather expected across parts of the UK after weekend saw hottest day of the year

Sun-seekers were treated to the hottest day of the year on Sunday, but temperatures are expected to cool this week in some parts of the country. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Sun-lovers were treated to the hottest day of the year on Sunday, but temperatures are expected to be cooler across parts of the country this week.

In Plymouth yesterday, the mercury soared to 24.4C, after Saturday's high of 24.3C in Bramham, West Yorkshire.

The hottest temperature recorded so far had been in Cardiff last Monday, which saw a recorded high of 23.4C.

But though high pressure has brought dry and warm conditions across the country for the past week, forecasters are predicting it be cooler from Monday night.

According to Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said, there will continue to be a lot of dry weather and "a good amount of sunshine, and "Hazy cloud pushing through at times might make the sunshine hazy in places.

He added: "Temperatures then going to be feeling cooler along eastern coastal areas."

The national weather service added a"cool breeze off the North Sea" will bring about colder conditions in the far north and the east.

Sunny weather attracted people to Troon beach to enjoy the warm temperatures by relaxing, sunbathing and playing volleyball, May 29. Picture: Alamy

Eastern and southern parts are also expected to be cloudy.

But though though many Brits are delighting in the sunny spells, spring has been cooler than usual so far this year, with nowhere in the UK yet seeing temperatures reach 25C (77F).

Should the UK fail to meet that threshold in the days ahead, it will be the first time in a decade that the UK hasn't hasn't reported temperatures of 25C or higher by June 1

Vistors at Hengistbury Head in Dorset, making the most of the sunshine on Spring Bank Holiday Monday, May 29. Picture: Alamy

The best weather is expected to be seen just in western areas, with the Met Office saying that the high pressure that brought warm weather last week will remain "in charge" in those areas.

It's likely temperatures will be at their highest on Wednesday and could rise as high as 25C across Wales and western Scotland.

People enjoying the sun on Wimbledon Common, south west London on bank holiday Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Forecasters predict conditions will be dry and settled, but it will feel cooler at night - with pollen counts high.

Wales and South West England are expected to see the highest temperatures for the rest of the bank holiday.