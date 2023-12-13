Cop28 climate change draft deal does not call for 'phase out' of fossil fuels despite push from over 100 countries

Cop28 president Sultan Al-Jaber's team presented a new draft of the deal. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The draft climate change deal from Cop28 stops short of calling for the "phase out" of fossil fuels, despite a clamour from over 100 countries for the phrase to be used.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Instead the text says that UN member states should "transition away" from oil and gas.

The draft resolution, set to be debated at the Dubai conference on Wednesday, says countries will "[transition] away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade".

The resolution could be adopted, or negotiators could be sent away to redraft it. It comes after an initial draft did not include any decisive calls for action on global warming, sparking anger among some.

More than 100 countries had called for 'phasing out fossil fuels' to be included in the final text after an initial draft was released.

Read more: 'Hope of the world' rests on Dubai climate summit, King Charles tells Cop28

Read more: Judge me on results, not for how long I was at Cop28, pleads Rishi Sunak - after spending just 12 hours at climate talks

Delegates walk into a meeting at Cop28 early on Wednesday morning. Picture: Alamy

The draft text says that countries would transition in such a way as to reach net zero by 2050. Carbon emissions will peak in 2025, although some countries like China will be able to reach their peak emissions later.

Drafting discussions went well into the early hours of Wednesday morning. Some eyebrows were raised by the fact the draft text does not include the word "oil" once, and only features "fossil fuels" twice.

This is the third version of the text, and is more prescriptive than the previous draft. Actions previously presented as an optional "could" changed to the direct "calls on parties to".

Any resolution has to be agreed by all 198 countries at the conference, which was supposed to end on Tuesday.

A man holds a sign that reads end fossil fuels. Picture: Alamy

Union of Concerned Scientists climate and energy policy director Rachel Cleetus said the latest draft was "definitely an improvement" over earlier versions that environmental advocacy groups like hers criticised.

UN Foundation senior adaptation adviser Cristina Rumbaitis del Rio said: "Overall, I think this is a stronger text than the prior versions we have seen.

"But it falls short in mobilising the financing needed to meet those targets."

Emilie Beauchamp of the International Institute for Sustainable Development said: "If we can't agree on a strong signal on adaptation, where do we go from here?... adaptation has been relegated to the broom closet of these negotiations."

'We are in a race against time', says UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres at Cop28

Stephen Cornelius, WWF Deputy Global Climate and Energy Lead, said: "This draft is a sorely needed improvement from the last version, which rightly caused outrage.

"The language on fossil fuels is much improved, but still falls short of calling for the full phase out of coal, oil and gas.

"The text calls on all countries to be guided by IPCC climate science and the aim of limiting global warming to 1.5C, but the guidance is not fully aligned with this aim. For a liveable planet we need a full phase out of all fossil fuels."