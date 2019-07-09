Jeremy Corbyn Challenges Next PM To Second Brexit Referendum

9 July 2019, 12:21 | Updated: 9 July 2019, 13:04

Jeremy Corbyn challenges Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt to a second referenmdum
Jeremy Corbyn challenges Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt to a second referenmdum. Picture: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has called on the next leader of the Conservative Party to hold a second referendum before taking Britain out of the EU, and Labour will campaign to remain.

The Labour leader said that whoever wins the leadership contest within the Conservative Party should put any new deal they negotiate with Brussels, or no-deal, to a referendum.

In a letter to Labour members, Mr Corbyn said his party will be campaigning for Britain to remain in the European Union against no-deal Brexit or a new deal that "does not protect the economy and jobs".

"Now both Tory leadership candidates are threatening a no-deal Brexit, at best a race to the bottom and a sweetheart deal with Donald Trump.

"I have spent the past few weeks consulting with the shadow cabinet, MPs, affiliated unions and the NEC. I have also had feedback from members via the National Policy Forum consultation on Brexit.

"Whoever becomes the new prime minister should have the confidence to put their deal, or no-deal, back to the people in a public vote.

"In those circumstances, I want to make it clear that Labour would campaign for Remain against either no-deal or a Tory deal that does not protect the economy and jobs."

More to follow...

