Boy and woman fight for life after school bus collides with car in horror crash in Cornwall

The accident took place on Meacher Road. Picture: Google

By Kit Heren

A woman and young boy have been left fighting for their lives after a school bus crashed in Cornwall on Monday.

The shocking incident took place at around 8.40am in Mullion, on the Lizard Peninsula in the south of the county.

The woman, who is in her 30s, and the boy were in a silver Vauxhall Astra that collided with the double-decker school bus. Four children on the bus were treated for minor injuries.

One of the two seriously injured people was airlifted to Plymouth and the other was taken by land to Royal Cornwall Hospital.

Devon and Cornwall police said: "We owe the people involved in this collision a full and frank investigation to find out the circumstances."

Officers have brought in forensic investigators and a drone team to work out exactly what took place and how the crash happened.

Police said in a statement: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious collision on the B3296 Meaver Road in Mullion.

"Officers were called at around 8.40am on Monday 14 October to reports of collision involving a silver Vauxhall Astra and a double decker school bus.

"As a result of the collision, the two occupants of the Vauxhall - a female in her thirties and a young male child - sustained life-threatening injuries. They are being treated in hospital and their next of kin are aware.

"Four children on the school bus sustained minor injuries and have received treatment.Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst investigations took place today.

"We are working closely with the school to make sure that suitable support is in place for the children involved.

"Anyone with any relevant information or dashcam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via the force website or by calling 101, quoting 50240260109."

The school bus was carrying children from the Mullion School, part of the Truro and Penwith Academy Trust.

The trust said: "We can confirm some students had relatively minor injuries that were treated quickly by first responders.

"The initial response was exceptionally well-supported by the emergency services, and our students are receiving ongoing support from school staff who moved to assist with the scene."