Breaking News

Major incident declared after 'school bus' carrying 70 passengers crashes in Northern Ireland

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service is dealing with a "major incident" involving a bus with up to 70 passengers in Country Down.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident happened on Ballyblack Road East on Monday afternoon and is believed to have involved a school bus.

Details regarding casualties are not yet clear.

In a social media post, the ambulance service said: "NIAS is currently dealing with a major incident at Carrowdore involving a bus with up to 70 passengers.

"NIAS has dispatched multiple resources to the scene.

"Please only call 999 if your situation is life-threatening while we deal with this incident."

A specialist rescue team is on the scene, including five fire appliances, the service confirmed.

Read more: Former Met Police officer David Carrick charged with eight sexual offences against two women

Read more: GP pleads guilty to trying to poison his mother's partner with fake Covid jab while disguised as nurse

The school bus was transporting students from Strangford College to Newtownards at the time of the crash, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

One witness told the publication it looked “like a battlefield” and said parents of uninjured children have already been contacted.

Police have advised drivers to avoid the road and find an "alternate" route.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the Ballyblack Road East in Newtownards, as police and colleagues from the emergency services are currently at the scene of a one vehicle road traffic collision," a statement said.

"There are diversions in place."Please seek an alternative route for your journey."

This is a breaking story, more follows...