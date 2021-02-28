Tom Swarbrick 10am - 1pm
Breaking News
Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs dies aged 85
28 February 2021, 11:01 | Updated: 28 February 2021, 11:05
Actor Johnny Briggs, who played Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street, died on Sunday aged 85 after a long illness, his family said.
The family of Johnny Briggs said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs.
"He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85. We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you."
