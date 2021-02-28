Breaking News

Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs dies aged 85

Johnny Briggs played Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Actor Johnny Briggs, who played Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street, died on Sunday aged 85 after a long illness, his family said.

The family of Johnny Briggs said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs.

"He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85. We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you."

