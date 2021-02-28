Breaking News

Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs dies aged 85

28 February 2021, 11:01 | Updated: 28 February 2021, 11:05

Johnny Briggs played Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street
Johnny Briggs played Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Actor Johnny Briggs, who played Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street, died on Sunday aged 85 after a long illness, his family said.

The family of Johnny Briggs said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs.

"He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85. We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you."

More to follow...

Chancellor must 'stimulate recovery, not stifle it', business leaders tell LBC

Chancellor must 'stimulate recovery, not stifle it', business leaders tell LBC
Police in Myanmar intensify use of force at anti-coup protests

Police in Myanmar intensify use of force at anti-coup protests
Turkish vaccine teams target isolated mountain villages

Turkish vaccine teams target isolated mountain villages

Three teenagers arrested over suspected firearms discharge in Manchester centre

Three teenagers arrested over suspected firearms discharge in Manchester centre
Covid-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson single dose Covid vaccine cleared by US officials
Covid-19: Whole families with schoolchildren to be offered home tests twice weekly

Covid-19: Whole families with schoolchildren to be offered home tests twice weekly

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
What to expect from Boris Johnson's Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson's Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

'Vegans don't understand' damage they cause, farmer argues

'Vegans don't understand' damage they cause, farmer argues

Shamima Begum case sets dangerous precedent for 'two tiered citizenship'

Shamima Begum case sets dangerous precedent for 'two tiered citizenship'
Bin Salman should 'bear criminal responsibility' for Khashoggi murder, close friend claims

Bin Salman should 'bear criminal responsibility' for Khashoggi murder, close friend claims
Budget: Failing to support people in self-isolation 'biggest risk to the roadmap,' Burnham warns

Budget: Failing to support people in self-isolation 'biggest risk to the roadmap,' Burnham warns
Military should step up 'more often' in UK crisis response, General Sir Nick Carter tells LBC

Military should step up 'more often' in UK crisis response, General Sir Nick Carter tells LBC
The UK should 'take responsibility' for Shamima Begum, argues Tory MP

The UK should 'take responsibility' for Shamima Begum, argues Tory MP

