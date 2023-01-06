Coronation Street star Stephanie Beacham faced hammer wielding burglar during break-in at her London home

The Golden Globe-nominated actress faced down the hammer wielding burglar at her £750,000 Bayswater home. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Dynasty and Coronation Street star Stephanie Beacham faced down a burglar armed with a hammer during a break-in at her west London home.

A court heard how Beecham, 75, was allegedly confronted by a male intruder at her £750,000 Bayswater home.

Appearing in Southwark crown court, David Wilson, 56, is charged with aggravated burglary and robbery.

The incident, which occurred on September 25 last year, saw the intruder make off with jewellery, keys, a purse, cheque book and mobile phones.

Appearing in court on December 21, Wilson, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Golden Globe nominated Beacham shot to fame in the 1980s when she played Sable Colby in hit US show Dynasty, before also appearing in Dynasty spin-off The Colbys.

It's a role that saw her star opposite international acting icons including Joan Collins.

Describing Beacham as an "elderly victim”, Prosecutor Gregor McKinley added: “The Crown is pleased the case could come on in February, especially given the age and vulnerability of the victim.”

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court as part of a three-day trial on February 8.

Described by prosecutors as a "trespasser”, Wilson stands accused of entering Ms Beacham’s property with the intention of stealing her possessions.

The court also heard how “at the time of the commission of the burglary you had with you a weapon of offence, namely a hammer”.

Beacham joined the cast of Coronation Street in 2008. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Wilson was remanded in custody Judge Nicholas Rimmer until his trial, with the pre-trial hearing taking place on February 1, with Beacham expected to be called as a witness.

Wilson also stands accused of burgling the home of a pensioner in Sheffield as part of a separate case.

In the second incident, which he also pleaded not guilty to, it's alleged he stole a step ladder, mattress and a snooker championship medal.

The trial date is yet to be set.