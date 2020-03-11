Live

‘Coronavirus Budget’ 2020 LIVE: Bank of England cuts interest rates

11 March 2020, 09:29 | Updated: 11 March 2020, 10:13

Rishi Sunak is to deliver a crucial budget today
Rishi Sunak is to deliver a crucial budget today. Picture: Getty

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will lay out the government's spending plan in the 2020 Budget today amid coronavirus fears and Brexit trade talks.

The chancellor, who has been in the job for less than a month, will deliver one of the most important Budgets in the country's history from the despatch box in the House of Commons at 12:30pm.

Coronavirus fears, Brexit trade talks, and a recent oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia mean that global markets have become increasingly volatile.

But with Mr Sunak promising to invest "historic amounts" on infrastructure and innovation, could today's announcement offer some relief to the UK economy?

For all the latest updates, follow our live blog below ...

