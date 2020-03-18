Coronavirus claims 32 more UK lives bringing death toll to 104

Coronavirus claims 32 more UK lives bringing death toll to 104. Picture: PA

The UK death toll from Coronavirus now stands at 104, after 32 died in England in a single day from the virus.

The total death toll in England is now 99, with today's victims ranging in age from 59-94 and all had underlying health conditions.

There has also been three deaths in Scotland and two deaths in Wales.

The Department of Health earlier confirmed there are now 2,626 positive cases across the county, after 676 in the space of 24 hours.

However, the Government's chief scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, said yesterday there could be as many as 55,000 positive cases in the UK.

It comes as the Welsh Government said all schools will close for an early Easter break by Friday at the latest, just minutes before First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced schools in Scotland will also close by the end of the week.

Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that schools across the country will be closed due to Covid-19.

Some schools will remain open for the pupils of key workers - which would include NHS staff.

The news comes as Renters were guaranteed legal protections against being evicted during the coronavirus outbreak.

The new legislation - expected to appear in the Commons next week, will mean landlords will not be able to start proceedings to evict tenants for three months.

The scheme will also allow landlords to have a three-month mortgage holiday to help keep the effects of the virus as limited as possible.

At the end of the three-month period, landlords and tenants will be expected to work together to establish a repayment scheme.

During PMQs, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pressed Mr Johnson on his plans for those who are renting.

Mr Corbyn also questioned Mr Johnson on the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) issued to NHS staff for when they are treating patients with Covid-19.

There have been reports of regional problems with supply of equipment, with some staff saying there are not enough face masks to go round.

Mr Corbyn also said measures to ramp up testing in the UK were not enough.

He said: "The World Health Organisation said test, test, test and we should be testing, I believe, on an industrial scale."

The Labour leader said 10,000 tests per day is "nowhere near even the number of people working in the NHS and the care sector", adding: "It is a massive undertaking and I wish there was a greater sense of urgency from the Government in getting this testing available for all staff."