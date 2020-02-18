Coronavirus: Cruise ship couple David and Sally Abel test positive for virus

David Abel and his wife Sally, who have been quarantined on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, have tested positive for coronavirus.

David and Sally Abel who have been quarantined on the cruise ship had been posting regular updates via Facebook and had appeared in the media.

In a post on Tuesday, Mr Abel said: "There is going to be a time of quiet. We have been proved positive and leaving for hospital soon. Blessings all."

In a later update Mr Able added: "Frankly i think this is a setup! We are NOT being taken to a hospital but a hostel. That's where partners are sent waiting out there quarantine.

"No phone, no wi-fi and no medical facilities. I really am smelling a very big rat here! Waiting for the transfer now.."

Yesterday Mr Abel called for the Government to evacuate the British citizens on board and added: "It feels that we have been forgotten."

