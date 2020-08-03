Coronavirus: Everything you need to know on new 90-minute tests

The current tests also take a substantial amount of time to be processed, with most people taking between 24 and 72 hours to receive their results. Picture: PA

Two new tests for coronavirus and flu which can return results in just 90 minutes have been announced by the Government.

The new tests are set to be deployed in hospitals, care homes and laboratories from next week.

Hailed as crucial in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, especially as the UK heads into the colder months.

But what are the key questions around the new tests and what could hey mean for you?

How many different types of Covid-19 tests are there?

There are currently two main tests used to detect coronavirus infection: nasal/throat swabs and finger-prick blood tests.

The swab test, which involves a deep swab of the nose or the back of the throat, is used to determine whether someone is currently infected with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the finger-prick test is used to identify the presence of Covid-19 antibodies in a person's blood, which would signify prior infection.

What are some of the problems with the current testing methods?

While the tests are incredibly useful in the fight against the pandemic, they are not without fault.

The swab test in particular is very invasive and uncomfortable, while concerns linger over the accuracy and reliability of the antibody tests.

What is different about the new tests?

The excitement surrounding the newly-announced tests stems mainly from the speed with which they are able to detect not just Covid-19 but also other seasonal illnesses.

This will be crucial as Britain heads into winter, as the tests will be able to quickly and easily identify whether sufferers will need to self-isolate.

It also provides a significant boost to contact-tracing capabilities, enabling authorities to more-rapidly intervene and break potential chains of transmission throughout the community.

Why is testing so important?

With so little still known about coronavirus and without an effective treatment method or vaccine, rapid and efficient testing is the most vital weapon currently available in the face of the pandemic.

Strenuous testing enables authorities to identify and mitigate the virus as it moves through the community, enabling authorities to concentrate restriction methods solely on areas with high rates of transmission, saving the country and economy from having to endure another nation-wide lockdown.

How much testing is being done in England?

According to the Gov.UK website, 115,939 coronavirus tests were carried out on Sunday, while almost 8.4 million tests have been carried out since the outbreak began.

On April 2, the Government set a target of 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month.

However, there are doubts as to whether this target had been met. At the Government's daily briefing on May 1, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said testing figures had hit 122,347 on April 30.

But those figures included the number of home tests (27,497) that had been sent out as well as the number of tests sent out to satellite sites (12,872), suggesting the number of tests actually processed was closer to around 81,978.

And last month it was revealed Boris Johnson failed to meet his target of having all coronavirus tests completed within 24 hours by the end of June, with statistics from the Department of Health and Social Care suggesting only 91% of in-person tests were completed within the timeframe between June 25 and July 1.