Live: Covid booster jabs to start from next week, Health Secretary tells MPs

By Sophie Barnett

The JCVI has confirmed plans to give over-50s a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine in a winter booster programme, to help prevent further lockdowns amid fears of a tough winter.

In a series of updates to the nation, Jonathan Van Tam led the UK's medical experts in a data-led briefing at 11.30am, followed by key updates in a statement from Health Secretary Sajid Javid after 12.30pm.

Prof Jonathan Van Tam confirmed the plans to vaccinate those over the age of 50 and those with underlying health conditions.

He said the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine should be used as the booster dose for more than 30 million people, and that it was safe to be given alongside the usual winter flu jab.

The programme will begin next week, Sajid Javid later confirmed.

The Prime Minister will then set out the steps in a press conference, which is due to start at 3.30pm.

The strategy will include a third jab for all over-50s, expected to start with the over-70s and most vulnerable.

Follow all the LIVE developments below.