Coronavirus live: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to address nation

22 October 2020, 13:49 | Updated: 22 October 2020, 15:40

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will address the nation
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will address the nation. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

The Prime Minister and Chancellor will address the nation this afternoon following a significant announcement of job support for areas in Tier 2.

Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures in the commons today which will provide billions of pounds of extra support for struggling firms in Tier 2 areas including London.

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance will also be answering questions at the event at 4pm.

Follow all the developments LIVE here

