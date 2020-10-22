Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Live
Coronavirus live: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to address nation
22 October 2020, 13:49 | Updated: 22 October 2020, 15:40
The Prime Minister and Chancellor will address the nation this afternoon following a significant announcement of job support for areas in Tier 2.
Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures in the commons today which will provide billions of pounds of extra support for struggling firms in Tier 2 areas including London.
Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance will also be answering questions at the event at 4pm.
Follow all the developments LIVE here
Happening Now