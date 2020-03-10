Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Italy wakes up to 60 million people on lockdown

10 March 2020, 07:31 | Updated: 10 March 2020, 07:34

Italy has gone into lockdown
Italy has gone into lockdown. Picture: PA

Italy has revealed some of the most extreme restrictions on movement since the Second World War, as the country continues to battle coronavirus.

The whole nation is on lockdown - with all 60 million people being told they should only travel for work or emergencies.

There's a ban on social gatherings, schools will be shut and cafes and bars will close at dusk.

Meanwhile, in the UK anyone with minor cold, flu or fever symptoms could soon be told to stay at home for a week to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Medical experts are looking at whether to bring in the new advice in 10 to 14 days.

The government's also relaxing rules banning late-night lorry deliveries, after panic-buying.

