Coronavirus live news: Schools to close as 20,000 troops put on standby

19 March 2020, 06:46

The Tube will see a reduced service
The Tube will see a reduced service. Picture: PA

The Government will bring emergency legislation to Parliament later as schools across the country close to battle to spread of Covid-19.

People in London are facing the prospect of greater restrictions to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The capital is believed to be weeks ahead of other regions in terms of transmission of the illness.

104 people in the UK have died after testing positive for Covid-19 - at least 35 of whom were in London.

Transport for London is beginning a partial shutdown of the network from this morning - including the closure of up to 40 Tube stations.

Follow the day's news as it happens in our live feed:

