Live

Coronavirus LIVE: PM 'to make statement on South Yorkshire'

Sheffield could be placed under Tier 3 restrictions. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson is set to make a statement on restrictions in South Yorkshire today, amid speculation the region could be placed into Tier 3.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Monday that discussions have been held on whether to move the area into Tier 3.

He said: "It's not right for me to pre-empt a full statement that the prime minister and Sheffield city region mayor Dan Jarvis will make later today. But we have had very successful conversations with him and with the leaders in South Yorkshire.

"We've discussed that over the course of yesterday and early this morning and an announcement will be made shortly."

It comes after Greater Manchester was forced to accept Tier 3 restrictions on Wednesday after local leaders failed to reach an agreement with the Government over funding for the region.

Elsewhere, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Deputy CMO Professor Jonathan Van-Tam have both warned against implementing a circuit-breaker lockdown in England, with the Chancellor saying it could be "hugely damaging".

Follow all of today's developments below.