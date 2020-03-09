Coronavirus panic-buying: Women brawl over last packet of toilet roll

9 March 2020, 08:04 | Updated: 9 March 2020, 11:00

A fight broke out in an Australian supermarket over the last packet of toilet roll as coronavirus panic-buying took hold.

The incident was caught on camera in a Woolworths store in Chullora, Sydney this weekend.

Officers urged people to stop panic buying, saying: "It's not the Thunderdome, it's not Mad Max, we don't need to do that."

A fight broke out over toilet roll in Australia
A fight broke out over toilet roll in Australia. Picture: YouTube

The UK has seen similar tales of panic-buying.

Sales of dry pasta and tinned goods have shot up, while shelves of essentials including toilet roll and paracetamol have been emptied.

Tesco and Ocado are among the retailers only allowing customers to buy a certain number of specific products.

It all started when Public Health England urged members of the public to “plan ahead” in case they had to self-isolate for a couple of weeks.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden insisted there is no need to bulk buy.

He said" "There is absolutely no need for anybody to stockpile or anything like that.

"We are confident that the supermarkets have the supply chains necessary to keep shelves stocked for people, so there really is no need for that (bulk-buying) to happen."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: Six Nations final weekend match postponed until October

Budget 2020: Conservative MPs urge Chancellor Rishi Sunak not to hike fuel duty

Video retweeted by Donald Trump becomes first ever to be labelled 'manipulated' by Twitter

Coronavirus: Talk of cancelling sports matches due to COVID-19 'very premature', says culture secretary

Coronavirus: What are airlines saying about Italy travel?

The News Explained

A coronavirus deep clean

Coronavirus: How do experts perform a deep clean?

Boris Johnson has unveiled his coronavirus battle plan

Coronavirus: What is the "delay phase"? Will schools be closed?
LBC asked experts to correct the fake news about coronavirus

Coronavirus mythbusting: Correcting fake news about covid-19

Boris Johnson visited scientists trying to stop the spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus: What are the chances of dying if you get the virus?
Do anti-bacterial hand gels work to stop coronavirus?

Coronavirus: Does antibacterial gel work to stop covid-19?