Man arrested for 'breaching self-isolation rules' on Isle of Man

A man has been arrested after police said he refused to stick to coronavirus self-isolation laws in what is believed to be the first arrest of its kind by British police.

Police in the Isle of Man have arrested a man for allegedly failing to comply with rules requiring visitors to the self-governing British Crown dependency to isolate for 14 days amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Central Neighbourhood Policing Team confirmed he's in a specially cleaned area designated for those who should be self-isolating.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported the unnamed 26-year-old man now faces a potential £10,000 fine or three months in jail if convicted.

The Isle of Man Police Chief Constable Gary Roberts said: "Extraordinary measures in extraordinary times, but failing to follow self isolation requirements is a serious matter."

In relation to the male arrested for breaching the self isolation rules. We will update on what happens to him later but while he is detained in will be in a specially cleaned area of custody designated for those who should be self isolating. pic.twitter.com/r8tLNY1KW0 — TweetbeatIOM (@TweetbeatIOM) March 20, 2020

Since Tuesday night, everyone arriving on the Isle of Man has been required to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they're not showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Officers are urging the public to follow the government's guidance and think about the safety of the community.

The news came as the island confirmed its first case of Covid-19.

A patient on the #isleofman who had recently returned from #Spain has tested positive for #coronavirus. The @PublicHealthIOM team has been in touch provide support, and will start contact tracing. Chief Minister @HowardQuayleMHK will give a full media briefing today. pic.twitter.com/Wfxha1u29t — Isle of Man Government (@IOMGovernment) March 20, 2020

The island is not part of the United Kingdom or European Union, but has the status of 'crown dependency', similar to Jersey and Guernsey, with an independent administration. Its inhabitants are British citizens.

