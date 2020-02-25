Coronavirus in Tenerife: 1,000 holidaymakers under lockdown after positive COVID-19 test

Guests are in lockdown in the hotel. Picture: Google

A popular hotel on Tenerife with over 1,000 guests is under lockdown after a person tested positive for coronavirus.

Guests are being kept inside the Costa Adeje Palace on the south of the Island.

It was reported that the person who tested positive for the disease is an Italian doctor.

The doctor has been taken to University Hospital Nuestra Señora de Candelaria on the island. He had been staying with his wife for a week at the resort, according to local reports.

All customers have been banned from entering or leaving the complex.

The regional president of the Canary Islands tweeted last night: "In the afternoon / evening protocol was activated over suspected coronavirus in an Italian citizen in the south of Tenerife.

"Initial tests carried out in the Canary Islands proved positive: tomorrow they will be done again in Madrid. The patient is isolated and protocol activated."

Guests have been told to stay in their rooms and tell staff by telephone if they feel unwell.

Earlier today Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the official advice for coronavirus is being updated so that people returning to the UK from anywhere in northern Italy should self-isolate if they have flu-like symptoms.

Anyone from within quarantine zones in Italy should self-isolate whether they have symptoms or not, Mr Hancock said.