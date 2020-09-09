Coronavirus: What are the new rules on social gatherings in England?

The government has brought in new laws on social gatherings. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

New rules limiting social gatherings inside and outside to six people will come into force on Monday following a rise in Covid-19 cases across England.

The change in law has been prompted by a rise in infection rates, with the daily number of positive cases reaching almost 3,000.

The change in law will apply across England, the government has announced.

But what are the new rules, what exemptions are in place and how will they be enforced?

People have been urged to only get a Covid-19 test if they display symptoms. Picture: PA

What are the new rules for socialising?

From Monday, gatherings of more than six people will be illegal unless it meets one of the listed exemption in place.

The rules apply to all age groups in England.

All indoor social venues, including pubs and restaurants, are now legally required to request test and trace information from customers and keep this information for 21 days.

Requesting test and trace information was only previously advised.

Boris Johnson also said the government is to review plans to allow audiences to return to football and other big events following a surge in coronavirus cases.

What exemptions are there?

Households or support bubbles that are larger than six people are exempt from the rules.

Gatherings of more than six people for work or education purposes can continue.

Covid-secure weddings and funerals will be allowed to continue, as long as they have a maximum of 30 people in attendance

Organised team sports will be allowed to continue if carried out in a Covid-secure way

Places of worship can also continue to host up to 30 people.

How will the new rules be enforced?

The Prime Minister said that anyone who breaks the rules on social gatherings will be fined £100.

The penalty will double on each further repeat offence up to £3,200.

He also said that Covid-secure marshals will be introduced in town and city centres to enforce social distancing.

Border Force will also step up the enforcement of quarantine rules for travellers into the country.

What is new with testing?

Boris Johnson said the Government is working towards mass-testing of millions of people each day and that this would allow people who test negative to "go out into society more freely."

The Prime minister suggested that theatres and sports venues could test all audience members and let in those with a negative result.

He also suggested that this could happen for workplaces, with everyone testing negative in the morning allowed to enter for the work day.

Boris Johnson also urged people to only get a Covid-19 test if they are displaying symptoms.

Why are the new rules being introduced?

The government, England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance have all said that urgent action is necessary after seeing the number of daily positive cases rise to almost 3,000 in recent days.

Professor Chris Whitty confirmed the number of Covid-19 cases have been increasing "much more rapidly" over the past few days.

He said the rates for older people and young children are flat, however those aged 20-29 are on the rise.