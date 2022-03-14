Cost of going to university 'to double' under new loan rules, Martin Lewis warns

14 March 2022, 16:41

Martin Lewis has warned future students will pay double what current students do in order to go to university
Martin Lewis has warned future students will pay double what current students do in order to go to university. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Students going to university from September 2023 will pay double what those in the years before them paid because of changes to the repayment system, Martin Lewis has told LBC News.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Money Saving Expert founder said because of "three major changes" - an extension to the loan repayment period, a lowering of the threshold, and a drop in interest rates - a typical student starting university next year will end up paying back double what students will currently repay.

"I think it's important for people to understand that the students from England from September 2023, a typical student will see the cost of going to university double," he told LBC News.

"And it is doubling because of three major changes."

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Energy bills set to soar at least 14 times faster than wages

Read more: Food prices rise at 'fastest rate in over a decade'

The first change is that the rate at which students start repaying loans is being cut from £27,295 a year to £25,000, the finance expert said.

He said that was combined with the fact the repayment period - the length of time you repay the loan for before it is wiped - is being extended from 30 years to 40.

"That's the biggest change here," he said.

"That has a phenomenal impact because currently only 17 per cent of people clear their debt within 30 years, which means 83 per cent of people will pay more because of the extension - and a lot more."

He said the third change - a cutting of the interest rate - was "positive" and "gives a little back" but in reality would only help higher earners who would have paid back the loan in full in 30 years.

"I think it's very important people understand that for new starters in September 2023 in England the cost of university, even though fees haven't gone up, the practical cost of university... is going to be very substantially higher for most low to middle earners," he said.

Read more: 'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan

Read more: Cost of living crisis 'quickly becoming an emergency' in UK, warns SNP leader

"The lowest earners it won't change for because they don't repay anything.

"The highest earners will actually proportionately pay slightly less because they start repaying quicker and they pay less interest... for many it will double the cost of going to university."

As the changes only apply to students going to university from September 2023, Mr Lewis advised students currently in year 13 not to take a year off before going to university.

When asked if the cost of the degree was worth it for the potential impact on earnings, Mr Lewis said it depended on the course but said, for many people, university was still a good investment.

"I think it's important to say that university isn't just about what it can do for your future earnings, it's about your life, what opportunities it can give you," he said.

Read more: Putin's invasion of Ukraine will 'impact' cost of living, Grant Shapps warns

Read more: Martin Lewis' stark warning on 'outrageous' gas price rise

"I still think for many people going to university is a good idea if you're choosing the right course and you're making the right decision.

"What I think it will stop, and should shift, is those people who are going to university simply because 'I need to go to university, I don't know why, I don't know what I'm doing it for'.

"For them this increase in cost - look at the alternatives, look at apprenticeships, or degree apprenticeships, potentially."

He added: "I still think we have to be careful not to tell people university is unaffordable."

He also said the system was "closer to a graduate tax than it is a loan" and said prospective students should consider this when making their decision.

"The changes the Government has made for people repaying for 40 years, which means even most school leavers who go straight to university will still be repaying their debt into their 60s, means what we have in reality is something pretty close to a lifelong graduate tax," he said.

"So you have to say - am I willing to pay 9 per cent more tax above £25,000? Will my degree be worth it?

"And... for many, financially it will be, but for many financially it won't be.

"And the difficulty is deciding which of those categories you're in."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Leeds and Edinburgh universities. Inset: Nadhim Zahawi

Zahawi vows to 'crack down hard' on university academics pushing Kremlin propaganda

Breaking
The Supreme Court has confirmed Julian Assange cannot appeal his extradition

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange denied permission to appeal US extradition

Mariupol has been targeted by Russian forces

Shocking drone footage shows scale of destruction in besieged city of Mariupol

The dog walker was pinned down in his pet's poo.

Dog walker pinned down in dog mess by ex-military passer-by 'after refusing to pick it up'

Elon Musk has challenged Putin to a 'fight for Ukraine'

Elon Musk challenges Putin to 'single combat' for Ukraine

The Queen has released her annual Commonwealth Day message, but will not attend the service.

Queen pays tribute to 'modern, vibrant and connected' Commonwealth in annual message

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

Chris Cleave was shot dead by hitmen in Mexico

Tributes paid after British businessman 'shot dead in front of daughter' in Mexico

Peppa Pig has been drawn into the Ukraine conflict.

Russia sanctions Peppa Pig: Court rules trademarks can be used without punishment

Social media coverage has connected people to the conflict in Ukraine

A crowdfunded war: How the internet is paying for Ukraine's defence

Homes for Ukraine programme will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war to safety

Explained: How you can open your home to a Ukrainian refugee

A residential building in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv was shelled by Russia on Monday.

Kyiv 'like apocalypse movie' after Russian shelling of residential block leaves two dead

The UK is set to be hotter than Greece on Wednesday.

Brits to bask in mini-heatwave as UK set to be hotter than Greece

Protesters have invaded the £25million mansion of a Russian oligarch.

Riot police storm Russian oligarch's £25m London mansion after squatters seize building

Sadiq Khan has launched a campaign to tackle violence against women.

Kids as young as 4 'should receive misogyny lessons to tackle violence against women'

The health secretary Sajid Javid told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Putin will be "at war with NATO" if it targets one of the alliance's territory.

'War with NATO if single Russian toecap' steps into its territory, Sajid Javid warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine

Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to deliver virtual address to US Congress
The International Space Station is seen orbiting the Earth

US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft home during tensions

A Ukrainian firefighter walks outside a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv in Ukraine on Monday March 14 2022

Talks resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Mariana Vishegirskaya stands outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

Red Cross chief: Ukraine war ‘nothing short of a nightmare’

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for Covid-19 testing in a community in Changzhou in eastern China’s Jiangsu province

China battles multiple Covid outbreaks driven by stealth Omicron
Police officers patrol on the empty Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on March 17 2020

France lifts Covid rules on unvaccinated and mask wearing

The reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17

Netherlands and Australia launch case against Russia over downing of MH17 plane
Elderly residents cross a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Talks to resume as Russian strikes widen in western Ukraine

A pregnant woman has died with her baby after Russia bombed a maternity hospital.

Pregnant woman and her baby die after maternity ward bombing in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee
Former Gulf War hostage urges govt to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians

Former Gulf War hostage urges government to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians
Ben Kentish slams government's 'tinder for refugees' scheme

Ben Kentish slams government's 'Tinder for refugees' scheme

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/03 | Watch again

Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine's invasion on wokeness

Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine invasion on wokeness
Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands

Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands
Andrew Castle rips apart Met's 'insensitive and stupid' response to Everard vigil

Andrew Castle rips apart Met's 'stupid' response to Everard vigil
Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police