Costa del Sol: father and two children drowned in a 'tragic accident'

A swimming pool at the resort. Picture: Google Maps

The drowning of a father and his two children in a resort swimming pool was a "tragic accident", the hotels owners have said.

The three family members were found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Club La Costa World, Fuengirola on Christmas Eve.

Reports suggest that the nine-year-old girl was having trouble swimming so her 52-year-old father and 16-year-old brother jumped in to help.

The police in Spain have launched an investigation and there have been examinations of both the pool water and the pump and suction system.

In a statement the owners of Club La Costa World said: "Management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to the family affected by the loss of three family members on December 24 2019.

"The guests were found unresponsive in one of the resort's pools. First response teams and emergency services attended and administered first aid. The management are assisting the authorities fully with their investigation into the deaths.

"We would like to thank our first response team and the emergency services for their quick and appropriate responses, and our staff for the continuing support of the family at this difficult time."

The Foreign Office has said it is supporting a British woman in Spain. It is understood that the father and daughter were also British and the son was American.