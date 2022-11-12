Council humiliated after plaque dedicated to key workers is riddled with spelling mistakes, typos and random capital letters

Plaque dedicated to key workers is riddled with spelling mistakes. Picture: Swindon Labour/Twitter

By Fran Way

A council has been left humiliated after a plaque dedicated to key workers during the pandemic was put up riddled with typos, random capital letters and even the wrong date.

Swindon Borough Council were behind the silver metal plaque which was thoughtfully put up next to a tulip tree planted in appreciation of those who worked hard during the pandemic.

But, just days after it was installed, the council have been left with no choice but to remove it after it seemingly wasn’t given the once over and read: “This tree has been planted in appreciation of Our Key Workers and Volunteers by the borough.

“to honor Their Selflessness and Dedication given to the residents and the vulnerable

“During the Covid Pandemic

“March 2019”

The plaque used the American spelling of the word honour, used capital letters haphazardly and listed the date as March 2019 – a year before the pandemic was recognised in the UK.

After it was spotted, a Labour parish councillor Mike Davies tweeted: “Nice idea by Swindon Council, but very poorly executed. Random capitalisation, American spelling and mistakes…”

A spokesperson for the council told the local paper Swindon Advertiser that the plaque has been removed and will be replaced with a better version.