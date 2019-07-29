Man Arrested In Suffolk On Suspicion Of Terrorism Offence

29 July 2019, 16:59

A firearm and two grenades were found at a property in Suffolk
A firearm and two grenades were found at a property in Suffolk. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police evacuated homes and arrested a man on suspicion of a terrorism offence after finding two military grenades and a firearm at a property in Suffolk.

Sixty homes were evacuated after Suffolk Police discovered the suspicious items at Normanshurst Close, Lowestoft in Suffolk on Sunday.

The operation was pre-planned and the area surrounding was cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Police said the grenades were inert and it was understood the weapon was an imitation firearm.

Detective Chief Superintendent Alexis Boon, of the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command said:

“Suffolk Constabulary acted quickly to make the area safe, including erecting a cordon around the address as a precautionary measure while enquiries are ongoing, however we have found nothing to suggest an ongoing threat to the public.

“I would like to thank the community for its understanding and patience while officers continue this work.

“Local officers from Suffolk Constabulary Safer Neighbourhood Teams will remain at the scene over the coming days to continue to provide reassurance.”

The police enquiries are ongoing.

