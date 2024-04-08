Country music star Morgan Wallen arrested after hurling chair from sixth floor rooftop bar missing police by inches

Country music star Morgan Wallen arrested after hurling chair from sixth floor rooftop bar missing police by inches.

By Danielle De Wolfe

Country music star Morgan Wallen has been arrested after launching a chair from a US rooftop bar, landing just three feet away from a police car below.

The musician, 30, was arrested on felony charges after hurling the furniture from the sixth floor of Chiefs Bar in Nashville on Sunday night.

The incident, which took place shortly after 10.45pm, came just three days after Chiefs Bar's official opening.

Wallen's album 'One Thing at a Time' became the most popular album in the U.S. last year, with the arrest coming weeks before he is scheduled to perform three back-to-back shows at Nashville's 70,000 seater Nissan Stadium.

The country music star has now been charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct, Nashville Police Department have confirmed.

Booked shortly after 12.30am, Nashville PD said Wallen's bond was set at $15,250.

The star was spotted leaving the Davidson County jail at around 3.30am as he was shielded from cameras by umbrellas.

It's not the first time the star, who has more than 7 million instagram followers, has run into trouble with the law.

The musician, 30, was arrested on felony charges after hurling the furniture from the sixth floor of Chiefs Bar in Nashville on Sunday.

In May 2020, Wallen was detained for disorderly conduct at Kid Rock's Honky Tonk bar located in downtown Nashville.

He was also charged with Driving Under the Influence in 2016 - a case that was later dismissed.

'One Thing at a Time' became the most popular album of 2023 in the US last year.

Reaching number one in the US for the 19th time, Wallen's most recent album, 'One Thing at a Time', has spent more weeks at the top of the chart than any other country album in US history.

His single "Last Night" made history last year by breaking the billion stream mark online.

Nashville PD said they had reviewed footage following the incident, with video showing Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” according to the arrest report.

Witnesses say they saw Wallen “pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward,” according to WKRN.

"At 10:53 pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct," his attorney Worrick Robinson said in a statement.

Reaching number one in the US for the 19th time, Wallen's most recent album, 'One Thing at a Time', has spent more weeks at the top of the chart than any other country album in US history.

"He is cooperating fully with authorities," Nashville PD added.

The newly opened Chiefs Bar is owned by fellow country star Eric Church, with the venue having only just celebrated its grand opening over the weekend.

The incident comes just days after Wallen was widely praised by fans for defending Taylor Swift one stage while his fans boo-ed the fellow country music star.

“We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo,” Wallen said to the crowd as he noted his record for stadium attendance would likely be beaten by the "Lover" hitmaker.

As the boos continued, Warren thanked his fans for their loyalty, adding: “I appreciate, I know y’all got my back, though.”