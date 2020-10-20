Couple criticised over 'plain stupidity' of posing for wedding pics on train tracks

20 October 2020, 11:07

The couple were spotted taking wedding pictures on train tracks
The couple were spotted taking wedding pictures on train tracks. Picture: PA/Network Rail

By Asher McShane

A bridal couple posing for photographs on train tracks have been criticised for their display of "plain stupidity."

The couple were caught on CCTV standing on rail tracks near Whitby, North Yorkshire, in July.

Network Rail released alarming pictures of the couple, saying said more than 5,000 incidents of trespassing on tracks were recorded between June and September.

The total of 1,239 in September alone was up 17% year-on-year, and the most for that month in the past five years.

Many cases involved people using the railways as a backdrop for photographs.

There has been a significant rise in people trespassing on train lines
There has been a significant rise in people trespassing on train lines. Picture: PA/Network Rail

Hollyoaks actor Ellis Hollins was forced to apologise during the same month after posting images on social media from a photoshoot on the railway.

He admitted it was "irresponsible" and he was "careless to take part in such a dangerous situation".

Superintendent Alison Evans of BTP commented: "The railway is not an appropriate or safe setting for a photographic backdrop, no matter how scenic the setting.

"Every time someone strays onto the rail network they are not only putting themselves at risk of serious, life-threatening injury, but also delaying essential journeys."

Network Rail launched its You vs Train campaign in partnership with British Transport Police to highlight the issue of young people trespassing.

The number of incidents involving children at 51 targeted locations has fallen in each of the past two years.

Allan Spence, of Network Rail, said: "Wedding photos or selfies on the track are just plain stupidity.

"We often warn families at this time of year as kids enjoy school half term holidays but this time we are appealing to adults in particular.

The couple were criticised for showing "plain stupidity"
The couple were criticised for showing "plain stupidity". Picture: PA/Network Rail

"Please, make sure you know the rail safety basics and pass that knowledge onto your loved ones. Lead by example and stay off the tracks."

HM chief inspector of railways Ian Prosser said: "We keep seeing people take unnecessary risks around the railway and this behaviour could result in fatal or life-changing consequences.

"These new statistics showing the increase is truly worrying. The hidden dangers on the railway are real: each year hundreds take on the railway and lose and their actions have far-reaching and devastating consequences for their friends and family."

