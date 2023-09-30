Couple duck for cover after being shot at with 'powerful air weapon' in quiet English town, as four arrested

The incident took place in Tidsbury in Wiltshire. Picture: Google

By Kit Heren

A couple were forced to dive for safety after being shot at with a "powerful air weapon" in a small English town.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident took place on Tuesday in Tidworth, near Salisbury in Wiltshire - a few hundred metres away from a police station.

The couple, who are in their 20s, escaped unscathed.

Police arrested a teenage boy and three men in connection with the attack, as well as for drug offences.

The suspects have since been released on bail as officers continue to investigate the attack.

Officers have seized the air weapon.

Read more: Caroline Crouch's killer husband loses bid for freedom as he's told he will stay behind bars until 2048

Read more: Who cut down the Sycamore Gap Tree? Forensic examiners search scene as theories mount

Police said in a statement: "We are investigating an incident which occurred in Tidworth earlier this week and would like to identify potential key witnesses.

"At approximately 7.20pm on September 26, two people reported being shot at by a person with an air weapon.

"The victims – a man and woman in their 20s - were walking in Zouch Farm Road towards the Spar shop in Pennings Road at the time of the incident.

"Fortunately nobody was injured.

"Four people – a 16-year-old boy, two men in their 20s and a man in his 40s – have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and drug offences. They have since been released on bail while enquiries are ongoing. Officers have also seized an air weapon as part of their enquiries.

"We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident who may have witnessed what happened. In particular, we would like to speak to a man who was in the immediate area, who was wearing a blue tracksuit top with the hood up. He is believed to have been aged in his 40s or 50s.

"Anyone who can help should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230102216. Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111"