Couple suing OceanGate's Stockton Rush for refusing to refund $210,000 trip drop lawsuit 'out of respect for victims'

The couple filed a lawsuit against Stockton Rush in February. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A couple who sued OceanGate's CEO after he 'refused to refund their $210,000 trip' have dropped their lawsuit out of respect for the victims killed in the Titan submersible last week.

CEO Stockton Rush was among five victims when the Titan sub imploded around 12,000ft below the Atlantic ocean surface.

Marc and Sharon Hagle filed a lawsuit against Mr Rush in February, claiming he had refused to pay back more than $200,000 for a deep-sea exploration in 2018 - even after he cancelled the tour multiple times.

But the Hagles have now dropped their lawsuit following the deaths of Mr Rush, as well as British billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer PH Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

Marc and Sharon Hagle paid tribute to the victims who died in the Titan sub. Picture: Facebook

OceanGate's Titan submersible imploded last week, killing all five of those on board. Picture: OceanGate/Alamy

"Like most around the world, we have watched the coverage of the OceanGate Titan capsule with great concern and enormous amount of sadness and compassion for the families of those who lost their lives," the couple told Fox 35.

"In light of these tragic events, we have informed our attorneys to withdraw all legal actions against Stockton.

"We honour their zest for life, as well as their commitment to the exploration of our oceans."

The couple had planned to go on a deep sea tour with Rush's company in 2016, paying an initial $20,000 to secure their place.

They then paid the full amount - around $200,000 - two years later.

They claimed the dives were repeatedly cancelled by the Mr Rush, who 'refused to pay back their money'.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush (L) alongside submersible pilot Randy Holt (R). Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was claimed Mr Rush was on a “predatory” mission to find wealthy clients to endorse his deep sea trips.

Patrick Lahey, president of Triton submarines, told The Times he was trying to stop potential clients from being dissuaded from going on the trip on safety grounds.

“He could even convince someone who knew and understood the risks… it was really quite predatory,” said Mr Lahey.

Mr Lahey was a close friend of PH Nargeolet, who also died on the trip.

“It's terribly sad that PH's life ended that way but PH knew the risks. I told him in very candid terms why he shouldn't be out there.

“He understood. I believe PH thought in some way that by being out there he could help these guys avoid a tragedy but instead he ended up in the middle of one.

“I told PH that going out there in some way sanctioned this operation.

“I said: 'You're becoming an ambassador for this thing; people look at you and your record and the life you lead and things you've done, which are extraordinary, and in some way you are legitimizing what [Oceangate] are doing.'"