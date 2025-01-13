Tributes pour in after 'big-hearted' model & DJ falls to her death from Bali hotel balcony

Australian Courtney Mills, 37, fell from a balcony at a Bali hotel while visiting her two dogs in the southern town of Kuta. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Tributes have poured in after a popular model and DJ died falling to her death while on Holiday in Bali.

Australian Courtney Mills, 37, fell from a balcony at a Bali hotel while visiting her two dogs in the southern town of Kuta.

The DJ and OnlyFans model, who had over 150,000 Instagram followers, suffered critical injuries in the fall and sadly died after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Her mum Diane and sister Kiana flew out to the holiday destination to be by her side in her final moments.

Writing on Instagram, Kiana revealed her sister was placed on life support as she underwent a series of surgeries.

She was on life support for two days before passing away. Picture: Instagram

The model and DJ’s tragic death came just two years after she suffered a serious fall in Bali, resulting in bleeding in her brain.

"She was beautiful, big-hearted, and happy-go-lucky," her mum Diane told Nine News.

"She lived life to the fullest," she continued.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Kiana added: "It's just the grief and mourning of a life that's been lost way too early.

"The most beautiful thing we have been able to do for the last couple of days is sit and reminisce about the incredible life that she lived and how full her life was.

"She would drive hours and hours just to DJ for one hour.

"She would fly across the country to do the job she loved so passionately and to her it wasn't a job, it was a life.

"Being behind those decks was her sense of freedom and we got to see her light up rooms.''

Tributes have flooded in from across the music world following the tragic accident.

"Absolutely devastated. You were such an angel and will certainly be remembered for your spark and kindness!" one Instagram user said..

Another wrote: "Today, we mourn the loss of an incredible soul who brought joy, energy, and passion to everywhere she graced.

"Courtney Mills was not just a brilliant DJ she was the heartbeat of every party, a vibrant spirit who connected us all.

"We are grateful for the moments we shared and the memories we created together.

"Rest in peace, your light will never fade."