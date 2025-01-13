Tributes pour in after 'big-hearted' model & DJ falls to her death from Bali hotel balcony

13 January 2025, 09:19

Australian Courtney Mills, 37, fell from a balcony at a Bali hotel while visiting her two dogs in the southern town of Kuta.
Australian Courtney Mills, 37, fell from a balcony at a Bali hotel while visiting her two dogs in the southern town of Kuta. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Tributes have poured in after a popular model and DJ died falling to her death while on Holiday in Bali.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Australian Courtney Mills, 37, fell from a balcony at a Bali hotel while visiting her two dogs in the southern town of Kuta.

The DJ and OnlyFans model, who had over 150,000 Instagram followers, suffered critical injuries in the fall and sadly died after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Her mum Diane and sister Kiana flew out to the holiday destination to be by her side in her final moments.

Writing on Instagram, Kiana revealed her sister was placed on life support as she underwent a series of surgeries.

Read more: Diary of dead North Korean soldier reveals grisly 'human bait' tactic used by Russia in Ukraine

She was on life support for two days before passing away
She was on life support for two days before passing away. Picture: Instagram

The model and DJ’s tragic death came just two years after she suffered a serious fall in Bali, resulting in bleeding in her brain.

"She was beautiful, big-hearted, and happy-go-lucky," her mum Diane told Nine News.

"She lived life to the fullest," she continued.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Kiana added: "It's just the grief and mourning of a life that's been lost way too early.

"The most beautiful thing we have been able to do for the last couple of days is sit and reminisce about the incredible life that she lived and how full her life was.

"She would drive hours and hours just to DJ for one hour.

"She would fly across the country to do the job she loved so passionately and to her it wasn't a job, it was a life.

"Being behind those decks was her sense of freedom and we got to see her light up rooms.''

Tributes have flooded in from across the music world following the tragic accident.

"Absolutely devastated. You were such an angel and will certainly be remembered for your spark and kindness!" one Instagram user said..

Another wrote: "Today, we mourn the loss of an incredible soul who brought joy, energy, and passion to everywhere she graced.

"Courtney Mills was not just a brilliant DJ she was the heartbeat of every party, a vibrant spirit who connected us all.

"We are grateful for the moments we shared and the memories we created together.

"Rest in peace, your light will never fade."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The pound has dropped to its lowest value against the dollar since November 2023

Britain faces fresh economy blow as pound plunges and Treasury calls for 'ruthless spending cuts'

Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces bypass key Ukraine stronghold in bid to cut off its supplies

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she is ending her marriage to Peter Murrell

Nicola Sturgeon ends marriage to former SNP boss Peter Murrell

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appears to be close

'Progress' made in Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after Trump warned 'all hell will break loose' if hostages were not freed

Many young people are too anxious to change a lightbulb because of the dangers of ladders

Young people paying professionals to do basic tasks like changing lightbulbs - as 'going up a ladder is too risky'

Two members of Just Stop Oil spray Charles Darwin's grave

Eco activists Just Stop Oil deface Charles Darwin’s grave in Westminster Abbey in latest fossil fuel protest

Tributes have been paid to Taylor Lupton, who died in the crash

Tributes paid to ‘amazing’ dad, 18, who died when car veered off road and ploughed into sewage pit

Daniel Khalife's escape led to a nationwide manhunt.

Second man charged with helping former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped prison

Riley is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with short, dark brown hair.

Police launch urgent appeal for missing 12-year-old boy who failed to return from school last week

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on stage with backdrop of faces

Meta axes diversity and inclusion programme

California Wildfires

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24 amid warnings of winds returning

Exclusive
Drug users in Portugal using a sanctioned 'consumption room'

What to expect from the UK's first 'drug consumption room'? LBC travelled to Europe to find out

India Kashmir Strategic Tunnel

Indian PM Modi marks opening of strategic tunnel in disputed Kashmir

Blue Origin New Rocket

Jeff Bezos’ space company calls off debut launch of massive new rocket

The former SAS Warrant Officer has been hired by Trump as one of his elite bodyguards

SAS hero who led charge against Nairobi hotel terrorists and saved hostages hired by Donald Trump as bodyguard

t

Harry and Meghan branded 'ambulance chasers' and 'disaster tourists' by US actress for LA wildfire 'photo-op'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A handwritten diary shows the brutal tactics used by Russia

Diary of dead North Korean soldier reveals grisly 'human bait' tactic used by Russia in Ukraine
Congo Violence

DR Congo says several towns recaptured from rebels but fighting intensifies

Palestinians look at a damaged building following an overnight Israeli strike in Deir al-Balah (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

‘Progress made’ in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release

Tony Blair

Tony Blair tells Brits to stop self-diagnosing with depression as 'UK can't afford spiralling benefits bill'
The glow of distant buildings overlooks the bright headlights of a passing car and other parked vehicles in a dark residential street in Herne Hill, south London

Ministers urged to clamp down on bright LED headlights, as drivers left 'blinded' by glare

Russia Ukraine War North Korean Troops

North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine show no interest in seeking asylum

The death toll from the LA fires has risen to 24

LA wildfire deaths rise to 24, with high winds to fuel flames again this week in 'worst-ever US natural disaster'
British troops should be sent to Ukraine to be part of any peacekeeping force, former defence secretaries have said

'Send British troops to Ukraine to keep peace after war ends', former Defence Secretaries urge
Rory Callium Sykes, 32, said ‘leave me’ before he died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the LA wildfires.

British-born disabled former child star ‘died needlessly’ in LA wildfires, mother says

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer gives a speech during a visit to Google's new AI Campus in Somers Town, north west London, on Wednesday November 27, 2024.

Starmer vows to make Britain ‘world-leader’ in AI to boost growth as private firms commit £14 billion to the industry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News