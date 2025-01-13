Diary of dead North Korean soldier reveals grisly 'human bait' tactic used by Russia in Ukraine

A handwritten diary shows the brutal tactics used by Russia. Picture: Ukraine's special forces

By Henry Moore

A crude handwritten diary belonging to a dead North Korean soldier in Ukraine has revealed Kim Jong Un’s troops are being used as “bait” to lure out and destroy Ukrainian drones.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The diary, shared by Ukraine’s special forces, shines a grisly light on the brutal tactics employed by Vladimir Putin as he continues his attempts to invade the European nation.

The dead North Korean writes of his dream to return home, as well as his admiration and love for Kim Jong Un.

Revealing details of Russia’s use of Korean troops, the man writes: “When the bait stands still, the drone will stop and it will be shot down.”

In pages translated by the Wall Street Journal, the dead man writes of how the “human bait” should stand seven metres away from a Ukrainian drone, while Putin’s troops “neutralise it with precision shooting.”

Read more: 'Send British troops to Ukraine to keep peace after war ends', former Defence Secretaries urge

The diary speaks of North Korean soldier's longing for home. Picture: Ukraine's special forces

North Korea has reportedly suffered heavy casualties since sending its troops to Ukraine, with their lack of training forcing Russia to use them as nothing more than human shields.

In a recent video shared by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it was revealed that at least 4,000 of North Korea’s troops have died or been injured in the last month.

The diary, found by Ukraine’s forces on December 21, belonged to a young North Korean man killed alongside two other Pyongyang troops.

“Longing for my homeland, having left the warm embrace of my dear father and mother, here on Russian land I celebrate the birthday of my closest comrade Song Ji Myong,” he wrote before his death.

“Even at the cost of my life, I will carry out the Supreme Commander’s orders without hesitation,” it added.

In addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will undoubtedly be more. It’s only a matter of time before our troops manage to capture others. There should be no doubt left in the world that the Russian army is dependent on military assistance from North… pic.twitter.com/4RyCfUoHoC — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 12, 2025

Around 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed in Ukraine since last August.

Yesterday, Mr Zelenskyy offered to exchange captured North Korean troops with Ukrainians in Russian captivity.

It comes after Ukraine confirmed two of Kim Jong Un’s had been captured in recent days.

"In addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will undoubtedly be more. It's only a matter of time before our troops manage to capture others," he said in a video posted on X/Twitter.

"Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un's soldiers to him if he can organise their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia," Mr Zelenskyy added.